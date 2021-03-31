Pushfor Investments Appoints Three Highly Experienced Directors Canadian Stock Exchange: PUSH.CN

DELTA, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Push for investments (the Company or Push for) (CSE: PUSH, OTC: PUSOF, FFT: 713) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michel Lebeuf, Mr. Kyle Lucas and Mr. Michael Noonan to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of Companys held on March 25, 2021.
Michel Lebeuf is a member of the Quebec and Canadian bars and is a partner in the Business Law group of Dunton Rainville in Montreal, Quebec. Mr. Lebeuf has extensive experience in corporate and regulatory compliance, securities laws, corporate finance and merger and acquisition negotiations. He has advised underwriters and issuers in connection with financing transactions, IPOs, direct offers of shares, acquisitions, private investments and offers of rights, mainly on securities. CSE and TSXV exchanges.
Michels’ experience spans a variety of industries, including blockchain, mining, telecommunications, biotechnology, cannabis, real estate, structured products, retail and fintech. Mr. Lebeuf is a member of the Canadian Securities Exchange think tank and holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a bachelor’s degree in civil law from the University of Montreal. He is in the process of completing an MBA from Napier University in Edinburgh (Scotland, UK).
Mr. Lucas brings over 35 years of technical and managerial experience to Pushfor. He has held positions in all aspects of software development, from operating system design to massively parallel computer systems, including major organizations and network, security and performance management. He has held a variety of positions, most recently as Vice President of Tools and Executives at Oracle Corporation and Executive Director of Quality at Niksun, Inc.
Kyles’ experience includes a myriad of practical engineering systems, including leading projects for DARPA, MIT, LLNL and MITER Corporation in performance imaging, real-time projectile tracking, security networks for national defense while maintaining a commitment to quality and deliverables. Kyle holds an AAS degree with advanced studies and research projects at NJIT, MIT, and Boston University.
Mr. Noonan has extensive capacity in the areas of corporate governance, corporate finance, investor relations, initial public offerings and strategic planning. Over the course of his career, Michael has held a number of leadership positions with a wide range of companies, including, most recently, CFO and Treasurer of Finjan Holdings, Inc., a cybersecurity firm, and CFO and director of Sky Petroleum, Inc., an international oil and gas company. development company.
Michael has global experience spanning many jurisdictions including the United States, Canada, the European Union, as well as several countries in the Middle East and Asia. Michael holds a BAA in Business Administration and Economics from Simon Fraser University, an MBA from Athabasca University and a Doctor of Executive Law from the Concord School of Law.
About Pushfor Investments Inc.
Pushfor is a diversified, multi-industry investment firm engaged in technology companies and software development activities in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. The company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the US OTC markets and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements”, which reflect management’s expectations regarding the timing of the filing of required filings and interim filings. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as they reflect the current beliefs of management and are based on information currently available to management. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the statements made. Forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Pushfor assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as expressly required by securities law. applicable. Further information regarding uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Pushfor with securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.