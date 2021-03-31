Flagship Pioneering Expands Management Team with Appointment of Michael T. Nally as CEO-Associate





CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 31, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Flagship Pioneering today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Michael T. Nally as CEO-associate. In this role, Nally will bring his considerable expertise in biopharma to help achieve the highest possible value creation for Flagship and its businesses. He will also be CEO of Generate Biomedicines, a platform-pioneering company. of versatile generative biology to create a wide range. revolutionary therapies. Nally previously spent 18 years at Merck, where he was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of its Human Health division. In this role, he led Merck’s global marketing strategy, go-to-market model and long-term growth strategy across its product portfolio. “Mike is a unique talent in the life sciences and pharmacy fields, and our businesses will benefit immensely from his leadership, experience and knowledge,” said Noubar Afeyan, Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. “Mike’s appointment to this unique hybrid role is the latest example of Flagship’s commitment to recruiting high caliber industry leaders with a track record of exceptional performance to drive the growth of our businesses.” “I am delighted to join the world-class Flagship Pioneering team. Leading companies are improving patient health on an increasing scale, while delivering extraordinary value,” added Michael T. Nally, CEO-Associate, Flagship Pioneering. “I look forward to working closely with my Flagship colleagues and leading the team at Generate to bring disruptive new innovations to market that improve human lives.” “Mike joins at an important time for Generate, which is leveraging AI and machine learning to enable fundamental change in therapeutic development,” said Avak kahvejian, Founding Co-CEO of Generate Biomedicines and General Partner, Flagship Pioneering. “I look forward to partnering with Mike in advancing our work of creating breakthrough drugs that realize the great potential of this platform.” “Generate’s platform allows it to go beyond existing discovery methods to develop new biologics for potentially any target,” said Geoffrey von Maltzahn, Founding Co-CEO of Generate Biomedicines and General Partner of Flagship Pioneering. “I am delighted to welcome Mike to the Generate team; he will bring his deep strategic and operational expertise to help us deliver on the promise of this remarkable platform.” Sure Michael T. Nally Nally previously served as President of Merck’s Global Vaccines Division, where he and his team increased the reach and public health impact of its pediatric, adolescent and adult vaccine portfolio, resulting in growth significant activity. He also led Merck’s activities in Sweden and the UK, and has developed innovative, customer-centric approaches that have improved business outcomes and accelerated patient access to the company’s medicines and vaccines. In addition, he has held various executive positions at Merck in commercial operations, business development and investor relations. Mike obtained an MBA from Harvard Business School, graduated in accounting and finance from London School of Economicsand a BA in Economics from Middlebury College. About Generate Biomedicines Generate Biomedicines is a pioneer in the field of generative biology, where new therapies are computer generated, instead of being discovered. Generate has built a machine learning-based biomedical platform with the potential to generate new drugs across a wide range of biological modalities, from short peptides to complex antibodies, enzymes, cytokines and previously unknown therapies. . This platform represents a potentially fundamental shift in what is possible in the field of biotherapeutic development, responding to the main challenges of drug discovery and significantly expanding the research space available for new biomedicines. Generate Biomedicines is based on Cambridge, MA, and was founded in 2018 by Flagship Pioneering. About Flagship Pioneering Flagship Pioneering designs, creates, resources and develops world-class life science platform companies to transform human health and sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, the company, through its Flagship Labs unit, has applied its unique hypothesis-based innovation process to create and promote more than 100 science companies, resulting in more than 80 billion dollars in overall value. To date, Flagship has deployed on $ 2.3 billion in capital towards the creation and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $ 19 billion follow-up investments from other institutions. The current flagship ecosystem includes 41 transformative companies, including Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA), Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI), Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO), Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX), Indigo Ag, Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO), modern (NASDAQ:ARNM), Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA), Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX). Media:[email protected] SOURCE Flagship Pioneer Related links http://www.FlagshipPioneering.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos