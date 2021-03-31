CORRECTION OF THE RELEASE OF THE HONKARAKENNE OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE OF MARCH 30, 2021 Helsinki Stock Exchange: HONBS

Exit from the HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange on March 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
CORRECTION OF THE RELEASE OF THE HONKARAKENNE OYJ SCHOLARSHIP OF MARCH 30, 2021
Honkarakenne revises its press release of March 30, 2021 at 6 p.m. – Disclosure under Chapter 9, Article 10 of the Securities Market Law
Incorrect sentence:
According to the announcement, Saarelainen Oy’s direct stake in Honkarakenne has increased to 3,067,170 shares, corresponding to 25.75% of Honkarakenne’s voting rights.
Revised sentence:
According to the announcement, Saarelainen Oy’s direct stake in Honkarakenne increased to 642,314 shares and 3,067,170 votes, corresponding to 25.75% of Honkarakenne’s voting rights.
Below is the full revised press release.
__________
HONKARAKENNE OYJ: DISCLOSURE UNDER CHAPTER 9, ARTICLE 10 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT
Honkarakenne Oyj received on March 29, 2021 an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the direct participation of Saarelainen Oy in the voting rights of Honkarakenne Oyj shares has exceeded the threshold of 25% on March 26, 2021.
According to the announcement, Saarelainen Oy’s direct stake in Honkarakenne increased to 642,314 shares and 3,067,170 votes, corresponding to 25.75% of Honkarakenne’s voting rights. The total number of voting rights of the Honkarakenne shares, held directly by Saarelainen Oy and other members of the Saarelainen family, covered by the Saarelainen Oy shareholders’ agreement, was 36.51% as of March 26, 2021. Honkarakennes a recorded the total number of shares (6,211,419 shares) and voting rights (11,913,243 votes) was used in the calculation of the percentages for the announcement.
The company has two series of shares. One Series A share carries twenty (20) votes and one Series B share carries one (1) vote.
Total position of Saarelainen Oy and its funds:
|% of shares and voting rights (a total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights via financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in (A + B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|Direct: 10.34% of the shares and 25.75% of the voting rights
|Direct: 10.34% of the shares and 25.75% of the voting rights
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|Direct: 10.04% of the shares and 22.64% of the voting rights
|Direct: 10.04% of the shares and 22.64% of the voting rights
Details notified of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Class / type of shares ISIN code
| Direct
(SMA 9: 5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9: 6 and 9: 7)
| Direct
(SMA 9: 5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9: 6 and 9: 7)
|HONAS FI0009901292
|127,624 shares and 2,552,480 voting rights
|Share of Series A shares and voting rights 42.53%
|HONBS FI0009900104
|514.690 shares and 514.690 voting rights
|Share of Series B shares and voting rights 8.71%
|Total of A
|Share of shares 10.34% and share of voting rights 25.75%
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9: 6a
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise / conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|N / A
|Total of B
Complete chain of controlled companies through which voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:
|Last name
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both
|Saarelainen Oy
|10.34% of the shares and 25.75% of the voting rights
|10.34% of the shares and 25.75% of the voting rights
|Other members of the Saarelainen family covered by the Saarelainen Oy shareholders’ agreement
|5.73% of the shares and 10.76% of the voting rights
|5.73% of the shares and 10.76% of the voting rights
