Shareholder agreement with substantial participation Tallinn Stock Exchange: TVEAT





The city of Tallinn and O Utilitas as shareholders of AS Tallinna Vesi entered into an agreement on 02/03/2021 (hereinafter the Shareholders’ Agreement) which took effect on 03/31/2021. AS Tallinna Vesi joined the shareholders’ agreement when it entered into force. In accordance with clause 7.8 of the Requirements for Issuers of the Nasdaq Tallinn Market Regulation, an issuer is required to ensure that shareholders holding five percent (5%) and more of the votes represented by the shares of the issuer disclose information, through the Issuer, on all material provisions of all agreements entered into with other shareholders or third parties which aim to restrict the free transferability of shares or which may have a significant effect on the price of the shares. In accordance with clause 7.9.3 of the Issuer Obligations, an issuer is required to immediately disclose information about transactions with persons related to the issuer. The information disclosed about these transactions includes: information on all parties to the transaction and their relationship to the Issuer; a description of the terms of the transaction and information on the amount to be received or paid by the Issuer and the payment due dates; information on the effect of the transaction on the profits, assets and liabilities of the issuers; information on the number of shares of the issuer held by the related person after the transaction, if the substance of the transaction is the acquisition of a stake from the related person and the issuer uses its own shares to pay for the acquisition of the stake. At the time of publication of this notice, the city of Tallinn holds 10,469,565 A shares (i.e. 52.35% of the share capital of AS Tallinna Vesi) and 1 B share of AS Tallinna Vesi (hereinafter also referred to as the Society). O Utilitas holds 3,530,435 A shares of the Company (ie 17.65% of the Company’s share capital). The shareholders ‘agreement governs the commercial policy of the company, however, the commitments of the parties which result from it are not defined by any amount, which makes it impossible to indicate the effect of the shareholders’ agreement on profits, assets and liabilities of the company. The shareholders ‘agreement does not provide for the payment of specific sums to the company or by the company, and the entry into force of the shareholders’ agreement has not resulted in any change in the number of company shares held by the company. one of the parties. the shareholders’ agreement. Considering how the company will be managed in the future, we highlight the following: it was agreed that the Company’s Supervisory Board will continue to consist of nine members. The agreement is that the city of Tallinn will have the right to nominate candidates for four members of the supervisory board (including two by direct appointment) and O Utilitas will have the right to nominate candidates for three members of the supervisory board (two of whom by direct appointment). Two members of the Supervisory Board continue to be elected from independent candidates. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board is elected from among the members of the Supervisory Board presented by O Utilitas. The vice-chairman of the supervisory board is elected from among the members of the supervisory board presented by the city of Tallinn. the Company’s Management Board is made up of two to three members. O Utilitas appoints candidates for at least two members of the Management Board and the Chairman of the Management Board is elected from among the members of the Management Board presented by O Utilitas.

With regard to the acquisition and transfer of Company shares, the following has been agreed in the shareholders’ agreement: the shareholders’ agreement does not restrict the right of the city of Tallinn or of O Utilitas to acquire the shares of the company from third parties; the City of Tallinn and O Utilitas may transfer their shares in the Company only as monetary payment, unless otherwise agreed on a case-by-case basis, or if O Utilitas transfers shares to a related person who meets the conditions of the Shareholders Agreement; the City of Tallinn and O Utilitas are obliged to offer the Company’s shares, intended for sale by themselves, first to each other for acquisition, unless O Utilitas transfers shares to a person related party that meets the conditions of the Shareholders’ Agreement; the City of Tallinn can transfer the A shares of the Company for an amount corresponding to 50% of all the A shares of the Company plus another A share only together and in a single block. O Utilitas may transfer its A shares of the Company, held by O Utilitas in accordance with this notice, only together and in one block. (The two blocks of shares concerned are hereinafter referred to as the Basic Shares); in order to transfer its basic shares to the buyer who is not related to O Utilitas, O Utilitas will have to obtain the consent of the City of Tallinn, which cannot be unreasonably withheld if the transferee is a strategic investor who fulfills the conditions defined in the Shareholders’ Agreement. the assignee of the basic shares must intervene in the shareholders’ agreement to replace the shareholder who transferred his shares to the assignee. if the City of Tallinn intends to sell its base shares, then in some cases O Utilitas will also have the right or obligation to sell its shares in the companies to the same transferee; if a shareholder, party to the shareholders ‘agreement, has been declared bankrupt or if the person exercising direct control over O Utilitas has changed without prior agreement from the city of Tallinn (in accordance with the definition of the shareholders’ agreement), the shareholder concerned must sell his basic shares to the other shareholder who is a party to the shareholders’ agreement, at the request of the other shareholder; and in the event of the issue of new Company shares, the shareholders, who are parties to the Shareholders’ Agreement, may subscribe for these shares in proportion to their participation in the Company, unless a shareholder does not wish to maintain the proportion of his shareholding.

The shareholders’ agreement was entered into with the understanding and hope that the company’s shares will remain listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. In the shareholders ‘agreement, the city of Tallinn and O Utilitas agreed not to vote in favor of any resolution aimed at terminating the listing of the shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange without having previously agreed on amendments to the shareholders’ agreement. shareholders that would take effect after the listing of the shares is completed.

The shareholders’ agreement ends either on a relevant written agreement of all parties, the liquidation of the company or if one and the same person becomes the owner of the base shares (and the B share until its cancellation) held. by the city of Tallinn and O Utilitas. Laura Korjus

AS Tallinna Vesi

Responsible for the communication

(+372) 62 62 271

[email protected]

