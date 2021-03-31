Cathie Wood buys Teladoc. Should you?

Investors like to follow the activity of fund managers and billionaires closely, looking for clues on where to invest. While Warren Buffett is popular with value investors, Cathie Wood is perhaps more appealing to investors keen on taking a little more risk. Her ETF ARK Innovationfocuses on a theme of ‘disruptive innovation’ and has generated returns of over 500% over the past five years – surpassing S&P 500 and its 92% earnings during this period.

One of his last moves was to load onTeladoc Health(NYSE: TDOC), as the shares of the telehealth business fell in 2021. But with competition looming Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), should investors buy shares in the company as well, or is this a decision only suitable for a fund manager with a large portfolio?

How cheap is Teladoc today?

Let’s start by looking at how much Teladoc has lost in value and its current valuation. Since the start of February, its stocks have climbed a whopping 35% while the S&P 500 has risen about 5% in value. It’s a massive sell-off, but investors have been ditching expensive growth stocks of late, perhaps for fear of needing a correction.

Today, the stock is trading at around $ 170. The last time it closed below that mark was in June 2020. The problem is that Teladoc’s business remains unprofitable, racking up losses of $ 485.1 million in 2020, nearly five times the $ 98.9 million it incurred the previous year. The widening of losses accelerated at a faster pace than revenues, which nearly doubled to $ 1.1 billion.

With a market cap of $ 26 billion, the stock trades at a multiple of 24 times its 12-month turnover, which is well above the 2.8 times the sales at which the S&P 500 is trading. . Even within the ARK Innovation ETF, the average share is trading at 9.5 times its turnover.

While Teladoc is certainly cheaper than it was just a few months ago, that doesn’t mean it’s a discount buy. And although it generated impressive growth figures in 2020, there could be many obstacles in its future.

Growth can be much harder to find

Last year, 10.6 million telehealth visits were made to the Teladoc platform, an increase of 156% over the previous year. For 2021, the company expects more modest growth, forecasting the total number of visits to be between 12 and 13 million. This would imply growth of no more than 22.6%. But he still expects a phenomenal sales year with his sales reaching $ 2 billion.

One of the reasons for this gap is that she now owns Livongo Health, a business that focuses on chronic care and can help its telehealth business reach more patients.

But with Amazon’s recent announcement that it will offer a telehealth service to employees across the country and also make it available to businesses, it may soon shrink Teladoc’s existing market share. The $ 1.5 trillion company has the ability to cut vendors if it wants to in an effort to get people to try its service.

And Amazon is not the only threat. Earlier this year, Cignaannounced that it will acquire MDLive, another telehealth company. The insurer has taken note of the growing trend of the segment, as has the pharmacy retailerCVS Health, which also offers virtual visits with a doctor on its website.

More competitors are likely to emerge in the industry, given its size and potential. A report from ResearchAndMarkets last year predicted that the telehealth market could be worth more than $ 70 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% so far.

Is Teladoc worth the risk?

Teladoc faces stiff competition, but the advantage it has today is that it is much further ahead of Amazon and other new entrants. Investors also haven’t seen how well the business could operate for a year with Livongo Health, let alone the opportunities the two companies could uncover together.

The stock is still not cheap and carries a bit of risk. However, if you are looking for a top telehealth stock to invest in, it’s hard to go wrong with Teladoc. It’s an industry leader, and as it has grown bigger and more diverse, that is unlikely to change anytime soon. And so whether you are a large fund manager or just a retail investor, Teladoc could still be a great investment to add to your portfolio given the long term growth opportunities in the industry.