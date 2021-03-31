Transfer of treasury shares by Cargotec on the basis of incentive programs Helsinki Stock Exchange: CGCBV





CARGOTEC CORPORATION, EXCHANGE EXCHANGE, MARCH 31, 2021 AT 1:30 PM (EEST) Transfer of treasury shares by Cargotec on the basis of incentive programs The Board of Directors of Cargotec Corporation decided on March 23, 2021, on a directed share issue linked to reward payments for stock incentive programs. The share-based reward payments are linked to the 2019-2020 performance period of the Cargotecs share-based incentive program launched in 2017 as well as to the second matching period of the corresponding share program and the restricted share program. 2019 launched in 2019. As part of the share issue, 75,691 class B treasury shares held by the company were transferred today without consideration to key employees participating in share-based incentive programs in accordance with the general conditions specific to the program. More detailed information on the launch and terms of the programs are available in the stock market press releases published on February 8, 2017 and February 20, 2019. After the transfer of the shares, Cargotec holds a total of 224,840 class B own shares. The decision on the directed issue of shares is based on the authorization given to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting of March 19, 2019. In accordance with the authorization, the Board of Directors may decide on an issue of ‘shares for a maximum amount of 952,000 classes. A shares and 5,448,000 class B shares. Cargotec Corporation

Board of directors For more information, please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 20 777 4105

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084 Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter freight flow for a better everyday life through its industry-leading freight handling solutions and services. The business sectors of Cargotec, Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor, are pioneers in their fields. Thanks to their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global freight flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the trade ambition of the United Nations Global Compact for 1.5C. The company’s turnover in 2020 was around 3.3 billion euros and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

