Saint-Louis could see the final freeze of the season this week





Sub-zero temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday morning. Will they be the last of the season?

ST. LOUIS Dry weather is forecast for the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures dropping Thursday and Friday. In fact, freezing and freezing are likely to start every morning with sub-zero temperatures. A frost warning was issued for most of the region on Thursday morning with temperatures likely to be in the mid to high 20s for lows. A breeze should prevent the frost from spreading early Thursday. Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now. 5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | google play Between now and Thursday evening to Friday morning, the wind will abate and under clear skies, widespread frost is expected as well as temperatures below freezing. The last average frost in the Saint-Louis region is around April 10 to 15. Some of the outlying areas have later average frost dates, particularly in the eastern Ozarks valleys. After Friday’s frost, the weather regime switches to a milder regime. Everything indicates that the change will last for at least two weeks, which will increase the chances that we will not have to worry about temperatures below the freezing point until some time in the fall. On weekends, temperatures start to rise in the 60s and 70s. Easter Sunday will be quite pleasant with highs climbing into the low and mid 70s. Our dry regime could end next week by Tuesday or Wednesday with showers returning to forecast.

