ChipMOS to present at investor conference hosted by Taipei Exchange and ICA





HSINCHU, March 31, 2021 / PRNewswire-FirstCall / –ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (“ChipMOS” or the “Company”) (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS), a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (“OSAT”) services, today announced that it will virtually present at the Taiwan Stock Market Discovery Forum 2021, an investor conference organized by the Taipei Exchange and the ICA on April 8, 2021. Management of the company, including Jesse huang, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations, will discuss recent financial results, business trends and growth opportunities for the company. The latest company investor update is available in the relations section. investors from its website at: www.chipmos.com. About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (“ChipMOS” or the “Company”) (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and South Taiwan Science Park Taiwan, ChipMOS provides assembly and testing services to a wide range of customers, including leading factoryless semiconductor companies, embedded device manufacturers, and independent semiconductor foundries. Forward-looking statements This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends”, “should”, “seeks”, “believes”, “future” or similar expressions. or by discussing, among other things, strategy, objectives, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein, due to various factors, including the potential impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included in the Company’s latest annual report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and in other documents filed by the company with the SEC. Contacts: SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. Related links http://www.chipmos.com

