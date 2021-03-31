IBM brings a quantum computer to the Cleveland Clinic – but what is it? The awakening of Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Subscribe to Wake Up, cleveland.comfree morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox on weekdays at 5:30 a.m.

Today’s highs are expected to reach the 1940s, with lows around the 20s. Rain is expected to turn to snow overnight Wednesday through Thursday. There will likely be more snow on Thursday as the highs will struggle to reach freezing point. Read more.

Quantum computing: The Cleveland Clinic and IBM have entered into a 10-year partnership that will install a quantum computer at the Clinic next year to accelerate medical innovations. Julie Washington reports that super-speed computers can process greater amounts of data at speeds that regular computers cannot match. The partnership will enable genomics, population health, clinical applications, and chemical and drug discovery research.

Unemployment: Ohios’ unemployment system has been inundated with both real and fraudulent claims during the pandemic. And even when some Ohio employers tell the state a claim is fraudulent, the state still sends benefits, reports Jeremy Pelzer. Sometimes approval comes before a company’s response deadline.

This week in the CLE: Lt. Gov. Jon Husted isn’t giving up calling COVID-19 the Wuhan virus, even after criticism. I was talking about why this week in the CLE, cleveland.comDaily half-hour news podcast.

New numbersEighty-three other Ohio residents are believed to have died from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 18,609, reports Laura Hancock. The number of cases rose to 2,458 on Tuesday, above the 21-day moving average of 1,617.

Bail reform: The Ohio Supreme Court approved rule changes that expand bail reform, including one that requires 28 counties with more than one municipal or county court – including Cuyahoga – to adopt a uniform bail schedule. Laura Hancock reports that from July 1, if the courts cannot agree on a uniform timeline, they will have to use a bail timeline template developed by the Supreme Court.

Continuation of CPP: The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected efforts by the City of Clevelands to dismiss a class action lawsuit against Cleveland Public Power for more than $ 188 million in customer fees. Cory Shaffer reports that court judges refused to hear the city’s appeal against a lower court ruling that reinstated the 2015 lawsuit on behalf of utility consumers.

University vaccinations: Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio would consider vaccinating students in the fall rather than the spring, due to university calendar limitations. But Emily Bamforth reports that discussions are ongoing. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine could help immunize students before they go home for summer vacation.

Vaccine selfies: What does a vaccinated northeastern Ohio look like? Show us how happy you are to receive the vaccine with your selfie. Cleveland.com aims to create a photo mosaic of submissions.

Ohio Jobs: JobsOhio will invest $ 50 million this year to acquire stakes in start-up companies, reports Andrew Tobias. The JobsOhio Growth Capital program aims to help start-up companies attract financing while making a profit that the program can invest in future businesses.

Election to Congress: Former State Representative Bryan Flannery, an Akron Democrat, officially announced his candidacy for the 11th Congressional District on Tuesday, becoming the only white candidate for the Democratic primary to succeed former Rep. Marcia Fudge. Seth Richardson reports that Flannery recognized the elephant in the race hall in the states’ lone-majority black district as a white candidate, but said, despite the perception, he was not counting on a split black vote. to create a path to victory.

Numeric fraction: The project increases the number of low-income households in Cleveland receiving broadband service from DigitalC to around 950, up from around 80 at the same time last year, reports Peter Krouse. At least a third of Cleveland’s residences still don’t have affordable or accessible broadband service, and in the neighboring East Cleveland area, 60% to 80% do not have the service.

A photo of an Otero Signature Homes basement remodel. Otero Signature Homes experienced relatively stagnant growth last year, but are optimistic about their growth for 2021. (Otero Signature Homes)

Ramp renovation: While the Clevelanders stayed home during the pandemic, they upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, renovated basements, and added home offices. The home improvement industry has exploded during the pandemic, in part because the housing market is so tight, reports Cameron Fields.

Nautical show: The Lake Erie Marine Trades Association, which hosts the Progressive Cleveland Boat Show and Fishing Expo, has asked a judge to appoint a receiver to handle the finances of the company that runs the now closed IX Center. Eric Heisig reports that the association, which had a contract with IX Center Corp. to host the boat show from January to 2024, asked Cuyahoga County Joint Pleas Judge Michael Russo to appoint a receiver to ensure that the Company assets are protected, to ensure that it can follow through with any event contract and to pay damages if the court finds it has violated a contract.

Higher schools: Ohio State University, Case Western Reserve University, and the University of Cincinnati consistently ranked in the top 100 graduate programs in the 2022 US News & World Report rankings. Emily Bamforth reports that the magazine uses different methods to rank each area of ​​graduate study.

Start of OSU: Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, and Moderna Co-Founder Robert Langer speak at Ohio State University’s in-person opening ceremony, alongside U.S. Representative Joyce Beatty and the NASA astronaut Ellen Ochoa, who was the first Hispanic woman to travel to space. Emily Bamforth reports that this year there will be two ceremonies on May 9 to confer over 12,000 degrees.

Diversity Officer: Akron hired Sheena Fain in the new role of Head of Contract Compliance and Supplier Diversity, as part of the city’s plan to award more contracts to minority-owned businesses, women, men and women. disadvantaged and local people. Robin Goist reports that the Akron native will be paid $ 72,000.

Rocky River Teachers: The Rocky River Police Department has reopened an investigation into the behavior of several high school teachers accused of inappropriately discussing a student in a video uploaded to Google Classroom, Kaylee Remington reports. The department said previously undisclosed information may exist indicating evidence of criminal activity, allowing Rocky River Police to reopen the criminal case involving several teachers employed by Rocky River High School.

School survey: A Catholic teacher assistant is on leave amid an investigation into allegations the aide physically abused a 4-year-old boy, reports Adam Ferrise. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. AgathaSt. Aloysius School on Lakeview Road.

lake Erie: The body of missing 18-year-old Alaina Camacho from Cleveland was found in Lake Erie on Monday evening, Kaylee Remington reports. The Sheriff’s Office, Lorain Police, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Lorain County Dive Team found Camachos’ body just after 5:30 p.m. in his 2004 golden Honda Accord underwater.

Club shootout: The Spot’s recent after-hours club shooting was sparked by an argument a woman had with a man who she said killed her boyfriend. Adam Ferrise reports that the woman told police she believed the man killed her boyfriend about two years ago. The man drew a gun, triggering a shootout in which seven people were injured. They were taken to MetroHealth for treatment. Each of the seven people survived.

Death at age 8: An 8-year-old girl died Tuesday morning in a house fire in the Akrons Kenmore neighborhood, reports Robin Goist. Firefighters responded to a fire on the 2200 block of 18th Street SW on Tuesday at around 4:15 a.m.

16 bits: 16-Bit Bar + Arcade has closed its Lakewood location, with plans to move to Ohio City with Pins Mechanical Co. later this year. Anne Nickoloff reports that the new space is slated to open in fall 2021.

Try a portion in a new pizzeria. (Photos courtesy of Chatty’s Pizzeria, Pizza DiLauro and Plain Dealer archives)

Pizza pie: A few new pizzerias have popped up in Northeast Ohio, and they’re all worth trying. Anne Nickoloff highlights the Chattys Pizzeria in Bay Village, Pizza DiLauro in Chagrin Falls and a new Upper Crust location in Shaker Heights.

Freezer dinners: Transferring ordinary items from the freezer aisle into high quality meals at super low prices? Chef Dan Giusti prepares 4 dishes, each costing less than $ 3 per serving, elevating frozen fruits and vegetables to unexpected levels, in this video from cleveland.com’s sister site, Epicurious.

Capitol Theater: The Capitol Theater will celebrate its 100th anniversary on April 8. Then, 100 days later, on July 17, the Gordon Square monument will reopen to the public for its first screening in over a year, reports Joey Morona.

