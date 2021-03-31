Notice to bondholders of a written resolution proposal Oslo Stock Exchange: PLCS





Polarcus Limited (in provisional liquidation) (Polarcus or the company) (OSE: PLCS) announces that Nordic Trustee AS (the bond trustee) has issued a subpoena to the bondholders of a written resolution proposal in the issues of ‘following bonds (bond issues) in accordance with a request of the company (the summons). ISIN NO0010607435: 2.875% Polarcus Limited Secured Convertible Bond issue 2011/2022 (A bonds) ISIN NO0010757263: Issue of convertible bonds covered at 0% Polarcus Limited 2016/2025 (B Obligations) ISIN NO0010921398: Polarcus Limited NO0010607435 RD 270121 ISIN NO0010921406: Polarcus Limited NO0010607435 IN 270121 The holders of A Bonds, A principal overdue debt and B Bonds (as these terms are defined in the summons) are the only holders entitled to vote in relation to the matters of the summons (the holders of the summons). ‘eligible bonds). The summons invites eligible bondholders to consider a motion for a resolution (among others) to approve certain working capital loans, a sale and purchase agreement relating to the issued shares of Polarcus Selma Ltd, the guarantor of the issues. of bonds (the guarantor), a partial release of the A Bonds in return for the issue of shares of the parent company of the Guarantor buyer and the release of all collateral held by the Bond Trustee in the Bond Issues. ‘Obligations (the proposed Resolution). For a vote to be valid, the bond trustee must receive a completed voting form no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday April 9. Notwithstanding the voting deadline, the proposed resolution will enter into force automatically upon receipt of the affirmative votes which represent the majority of the votes that would be required if the proposed resolution were voted at a meeting of bondholders at which all authorized bondholders. to attend and to vote were present and vote. Eligible bondholders holding more than 60% of the voting bonds have informed the company that they will vote in favor of the proposed resolution. Please find the attached summons. Contacts Hans-Peter Burlid, Chief Financial Officer

+971 50 559 8175

[email protected] Lisa Rickelton, Joint Provisional Liquidator, as Agent [email protected] This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.

