JDE Peets combines new credit facilities with sustainability ambitions Amsterdam Stock Exchange: JDEP

The company completes the refinancing of 6.5 billion euros of its existing debt
Amsterdam, March 31, 2021
Highlights
- 6.5 billion euros of debt secured at high quality terms without financial covenants
- Refinancing improves the debt structure and provides financial flexibility and access to the bond market
- The new facilities are linked to the sustainability ambitions of JDE Peets, including a new commitment to the Science Based Target initiative to combat climate change
JDE Peets (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s largest pure-play coffee and tea group by revenue, today announced that it has completed the refinancing of its existing debt.
The new funding of 6.5 billion euros includes two key elements:
- New long-term investment grade credit facilities at JDE Peets NV, including a term facility of € 1 billion and a revolving credit facility of € 1.5 billion, providing € 0.5 billion additional cash.
- A full or substantial repayment of the debt of Peets Coffee and JDE International BV respectively. The remaining debt of JDE International BV has been amended to adopt premium terms and is now unsecured.
The new facilities are provided by 25 global financial institutions.
The new investment-grade facilities of 2.5 billion euros are linked to the company’s ambitions for sustainable development. JDE Peets has agreed with its major banks on a framework that drives the pricing mechanism to drive improvement in key areas of sustainability affecting the industry and the business ecosystem:
- Purchase of certified or verified coffee and responsibly sourced palm oil
- Support smallholder farmers through technical and other assistance
- Use recyclable, compostable and reusable packaging
- Reducing greenhouse gas emissions as part of our new formal commitment to the Science Based Target initiative
The successful refinancing of our debt and revised capital structure is a milestone in JDE Peets’ journey since our IPO last year. With these new facilities, we are improving our debt structure, reducing our cost of debt and further increasing our liquidity. I am also delighted that we are integrating our sustainability goals into the company’s capital structure, said Scott Gray, CFO of JDE Peets. Tying the new facilities to our sustainability ambitions marks an important step in our sustainability journey and demonstrates our long-term commitment to solving the most important environmental and social issues affecting the coffee industry and our ecosystem. I also welcome the endorsement by our core banking group of our sustainability strategy and our strong business profile.
About JDE Peets
JDE Peets is the world’s largest pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue and served approximately 4,500 cups of coffee or tea per second in 2020. JDE Peet’s unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in over 100 developed and emerging markets through a portfolio of over 50 brands that collectively span the entire category landscape, led by well-known names such as LOR, Peets, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super , Pickwick and Moccona. In 2020, JDE Peets generated total revenue of 6.7 billion euros and employed a global workforce of more than 19,000 people. Learn about our journey to a coffee and tea for every cup in www.JDEPeets.com.
