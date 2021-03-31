JDE Peets combines new credit facilities with sustainability ambitions Amsterdam Stock Exchange: JDEP





The company completes the refinancing of 6.5 billion euros of its existing debt Press release Amsterdam, March 31, 2021 Highlights 6.5 billion euros of debt secured at high quality terms without financial covenants

Refinancing improves the debt structure and provides financial flexibility and access to the bond market

The new facilities are linked to the sustainability ambitions of JDE Peets, including a new commitment to the Science Based Target initiative to combat climate change JDE Peets (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s largest pure-play coffee and tea group by revenue, today announced that it has completed the refinancing of its existing debt. The new funding of 6.5 billion euros includes two key elements: New long-term investment grade credit facilities at JDE Peets NV, including a term facility of € 1 billion and a revolving credit facility of € 1.5 billion, providing € 0.5 billion additional cash.

A full or substantial repayment of the debt of Peets Coffee and JDE International BV respectively. The remaining debt of JDE International BV has been amended to adopt premium terms and is now unsecured. The new facilities are provided by 25 global financial institutions. The new investment-grade facilities of 2.5 billion euros are linked to the company’s ambitions for sustainable development. JDE Peets has agreed with its major banks on a framework that drives the pricing mechanism to drive improvement in key areas of sustainability affecting the industry and the business ecosystem: Purchase of certified or verified coffee and responsibly sourced palm oil

Support smallholder farmers through technical and other assistance

Use recyclable, compostable and reusable packaging

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions as part of our new formal commitment to the Science Based Target initiative The successful refinancing of our debt and revised capital structure is a milestone in JDE Peets’ journey since our IPO last year. With these new facilities, we are improving our debt structure, reducing our cost of debt and further increasing our liquidity. I am also delighted that we are integrating our sustainability goals into the company’s capital structure, said Scott Gray, CFO of JDE Peets. Tying the new facilities to our sustainability ambitions marks an important step in our sustainability journey and demonstrates our long-term commitment to solving the most important environmental and social issues affecting the coffee industry and our ecosystem. I also welcome the endorsement by our core banking group of our sustainability strategy and our strong business profile. ### Ask for information Media

Michael orr

[email protected]

+31 20 55 81600 Investors and analysts

Robin jansen

[email protected]

+31 20 55 81212 About JDE Peets

JDE Peets is the world’s largest pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue and served approximately 4,500 cups of coffee or tea per second in 2020. JDE Peet’s unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in over 100 developed and emerging markets through a portfolio of over 50 brands that collectively span the entire category landscape, led by well-known names such as LOR, Peets, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super , Pickwick and Moccona. In 2020, JDE Peets generated total revenue of 6.7 billion euros and employed a global workforce of more than 19,000 people. Learn about our journey to a coffee and tea for every cup in www.JDEPeets.com . JDE Peets combines new credit facilities with sustainability ambitions

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos