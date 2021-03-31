Nuvei joins the Canadian Gaming Association Toronto Stock Exchange: NVEI





MONTREAL, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Nuvei Corporation (Nuvei or the Corporation) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of successful brands, has announced its membership in the Canadian Gaming Association (CGA ). The CGA is Canada’s premier national trade association working to advance the gaming industry across the country. Nuveis’ partnership with CGA increases the company’s growth as a leader in international iGaming payment technology and thought leadership. As the gaming industry advances in North America, iGaming operators are looking to utilize seamless payment processing capabilities. Companys’ partnership with the CGA aims to ensure that the association can meet the innovation requirements necessary to streamline and modernize regulated digital game payments across Canada. Leveraging its extensive industry experience globally, Nuvei has positioned itself as a leading provider of iGaming payment solutions, helping operators maximize conversions, improve acceptance rates and to enhance security, all via a single proprietary platform. In addition to championing the industry, the company’s wealth of knowledge in the ever-changing regulatory and compliance landscape will benefit all stakeholders in the gaming industry in Canada. We are delighted to partner with the CGA to provide our support, advocacy and expertise as the Canadian iGaming industry continues to evolve, said Philip Fayer, President and CEO of Nuvei. We look forward to working with the CGA and enabling them to achieve their goals of advancing the reach of gaming in Canada, while embracing best practices and payment technology. The CGA is delighted to welcome Nuvei to the family, said Paul Burns, President and CEO of CGA. Nuvei encourages innovation in payments and policies, and the CGA is delighted to partner with them. By collaborating with payment technology leaders like Nuvei, we can increase access to iGaming across the country and increase awareness of the positive economic impacts of the gaming industry. About Nuvei We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of successful brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through integration that takes them further, faster. Combining payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card systems in over 200 markets around the world, supports 455 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies, and 40 cryptocurrencies. Our goal is to make our world a local market. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com. About the Canadian Games Association The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is a national trade association that works to advance the evolution of the gaming industry in Canada. The association’s mandate is to promote the economic value of gambling in Canada; leveraging research, innovation and best practices to advance the industry; and create a productive dialogue between stakeholders. Visit www.canadiangaming.ca to learn more about CGAs and gambling in Canada. Forward-looking information This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding potential opportunities arising from the Nuveis Association and its participation in the Canadian Games Association. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed or implied in such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under Risk Factors in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Position and Results of Operations dated March 10, 2021. Forward-looking information is based on beliefs and assumptions management and the information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you against placing undue reliance on such information as actual results may differ from forward-looking information. Unless otherwise indicated or the context indicates otherwise, forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update or modify such forward-looking information whatsoever. due to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Contact: Investor Relations

[email protected] Public relations

[email protected]

