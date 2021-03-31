Capital One Venture welcome offer reaches 100,000 points – Forbes Advisor





As travel plans begin to accelerate in the United States, the new Capital One Venture Rewards credit card welcome bonus may make it a bit easier for you to embark on a trip. The issuer has cut back its highest bid ever on its popular $ 95 annual fee card. As of March 31, 2021, the new limited-time welcome offer on the card is: Earn 100,000 bonus miles when you spend $ 20,000 on purchases in the first 12 months after account opening, or earn still 50,000 miles if you spend $ 3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. This offer is almost double the previous welcome bonus of 60,000 Venture Miles after spending $ 3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening and could be worth up to $ 1,000 if used to reserve or redeem for of eligible travel purchases. The highlights of the Capital One Venture card include: Earn 2 unlimited Venture miles per dollar spent on every purchase

Up to $ 100 credit towards the Global Entry or TSA PreCheck registration fee once every four years

No foreign transaction fees

Miles can be used to book travel, cover a travel purchase, or be transferred to one of Capital One’s travel transfer partners The Capital One Venture card has earned a spot on Forbes Advisors’ list of best travel cards for its ease of use when it comes to redemptions. You can make your travel plans any way you want, including through online travel agencies, a travel agent, or other options that most other travel credit cards don’t allow. Then you can redeem your income in the form of statement credit for the qualifying purchase. One caveat to this ease: your rewards are only worth a penny each when used for travel, otherwise the cash back value is less than a penny per point. Venture Cardholders may also be eligible for valuable travel and shopping protections with the Card, including, but not limited to, travel assistance services, rental car insurance, and travel protections. extended warranty. See your cardholder agreement for eligibility and conditions. At the end of the line If you were considering adding this card to your wallet, now might be the time to do so. The last time the card received such a high welcome bonus was in September 2020, and that was the first time the offer was so far. With most trips still priced below average, $ 1,000 worth of travel rewards could go a long way.

