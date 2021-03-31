Very significant results in a context of the Paris Stock Exchange crisis: ODD





Paris, March 31, 2021, 5:45 p.m. 2020: VERY SIGNIFICANT RESULTS

IN A CONTEXT OF CRISIS Turnover: 2,190.3 million

EBITDA: 112.7 million

Current operating profit: 89.5 million

Net profit: 41.3 million SYNERGIE’s Management Board, chaired by Daniel AUGEREAU, met on March 29, 2021 and approved the accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020. The audit procedures for these accounts have been completed and the corresponding report is in progress. resignation. Consolidated – in millions 2020 2019 2nd semester 2020 1st semester 2020 Turnover 2 190.3 2,642.3 1,189.7 1000.6 EBITDA 112.7 138.5 72.8 39.9 current operating income 89.5 121.7 59.5 30.0 Operating profit 77.6 114.0 53.1 24.5 bottom line (3.2) (1.4) (1.3) (1.9) Profit before tax 74.4 112.6 51.8 22.6 Tax expenditures (33.2) (49.3) (20.5) (12.6) Net profit 41.3 63.4 31.3 10.0 of which Group share 38.3 60.1 29.4 8.9 before amortization and depreciation of intangible assets Turnover of 2,190 million SYNERGIE, the fifth-largest human resources management company in Europe, generated revenue of € 2,190 million in 2020 (down 17.1% at constant scope). After a start to the year strongly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the recovery is accelerating month by month, with a marked improvement in France in the second part of the year (984.5 million). The international subsidiaries performed particularly well with sales of € 1,206 million and now represent 55% of consolidated sales. This performance, in a context of a health crisis with a particularly strong impact on temporary work companies, was made possible thanks to the commitment and responsiveness of the teams and the diversification of SYNERGIE’s activities in the environmental sectors. , renewable energies, digital, medical, logistics and agrifood to offset the sharp slowdown in the automotive industry (-41% over one year) and aeronautics (-53%), where the Group occupies leading positions. EBITDA and current operating income Our strong resilience and our significant activity in high value-added sectors, combined with the cost reductions implemented with the outbreak of the pandemic, have enabled us to generate a robust EBITDA of 112.7 million, or 5.1%. of sales. Current operating income was also high at 89.5 million (46.6 million internationally and 42.9 million in France), confirming the relevance of the choices and investments of the Group in recent years in the digital transformation, the recruitment of consultants and the training of permanent and temporary staff. Operating profit Operating income stood at 77.6 million before amortization and impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets of 11.9 million, including 5.7 million non-recurring. bottom line The financial expense of 3.2 million includes a cost of net financial debt of the same order as in 2019 and a foreign exchange loss of 0.9 million. Net profit After tax of 33.2 million euros (including 13 million in CVAE, contribution to the added value of companies), the consolidated net income amounted to 41.3 million (including 38.3 million Group share), against 63.4 million in 2019. The leverage effect generated by the reduction in overheads and the 20% increase in turnover between the first and second half of the year enabled the Group to post net income in full year four times that of the first semester. A strengthened financial structure The Group has thus strengthened its financial structure, with shareholders’ equity of 583.5 million at December 31, 2020, a positive change in working capital requirement for the year of around 50 million, for the second consecutive year, and a cash net of all debt of 200 million euros (including available CICE receivables of 87.3 million). Outlook for 2021 More than ever and as evidenced by the first two months of 2021, SYNERGIE continues to benefit from the flexibility and agility of companies. The Group is thus confirming its confidence in the future and, thanks to its extremely solid financial structure, continues to explore new acquisitions to boost its growth, with the objective in 2021 of generating sales of over 2.5 billion. and significantly increase its profitability. The dividends A dividend of 0.80 will be proposed to the General Meeting of June 24, 2021, representing a total distribution of 19.5 million. Next event:

Publication of sales for the first quarter of 2021 on Wednesday April 28 after market close. COMFI-Communique-Mars2021-UK

