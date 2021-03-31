Record house price growth ‘justifies government intervention’

House prices hit their highest annual growth rate for 15 years of the year through March and CoreLogic says this justifies governments’ decision to rebalance the market.

CoreLogics’ latest home price index showed national values ​​rose another 2.2 percent in March, leaving the national average value at $ 845,491.

It also raised the annual growth rate to 16.1%, the highest rate since January 2006. The quarterly growth rate also kept pace, with an increase of 7.2%.

Wellington recorded the highest quarterly and annual value growth rate.

CoreLogic’s research director Nick Goodall said these exceptional growth rates of value illustrate the strength of the market and prove why the government believes it needs to act.

It wasn’t much of a surprise that the government came up with something bolder than expected. Recent market data meant that there would always be new inventions.

The surprise was in the controversial way they did it. But we think the policy changes might not have as much of an impact as some have said.

Low mortgage interest rates and the phasing in of the elimination of interest deductibility should reduce the immediate impact on investors and limit any massive sell-off, he said.

The ability of investors to pass the additional costs on to their tenants was also limited by the fact that rent increases were anchored to tenants’ incomes, he said.

But investor demand for existing properties will be affected, and the ability of heavily indebted investors to both expand their portfolios and hold a high debt position has also diminished.

This could lead to a divided market where demand for new construction, which was largely exempt from policy changes, would rise as demand for existing properties plummeted, Goodall said.

Provided Government policy changes might not have as much of an impact as some think, says Nick Goodall of CoreLogic.

If demand changes, it should provide a variety of benefits, including increased investment demand for newly built homes as well as increased housing supply which remains scarce.

But a major obstacle to new construction remains the fact that the industry is at or near full capacity, both for materials and labor, as the current shortage of timber clearly illustrates, and our borders. closed are getting worse.

Despite the changes, he did not expect a significant exodus or withdrawal of investors, as the long-term appeal of real estate investing to provide passive income and wealth in retirement remained.

The Premiers’ commitment to protect the value of real estate assets should inspire confidence among current owners and future buyers.

The CoreLogics Price Index showed value growth to be consistent across the country, with major centers all seeing double-digit annual growth and provincial centers showing strong performance.

Among the major centers, Wellington experienced the highest rate of quarterly (8.6%) and annual (19.9%) growth, leaving the region’s average value at $ 935,575 in March.

Two blocking periods at the end of February and then in March had no impact on the growth of the Aucklands.

With quarterly growth of 6.7% and annual growth of 14.4%, the region’s average value surpassed $ 1.2 million for the first time to $ 1,219,183.

Tauranga, whose values ​​fell in February, has regained its shape, reversing the decline and posting quarterly growth of 2.4% and annual growth of 16.2%. That left its average value at $ 897,586.

Data from provincial centers revealed greater strength across the country, although Gisborne saw a monthly drop of 2.4% from the average value.

Goodall said it was a surprise as Gisborne was previously a notable field due to sustained strong growth.

Market fatigue may be setting in, with the average value of $ 531,180 stretching affordability in our easternmost city. But one month of data doesn’t make a trend, and Gisbornes’s annual growth in value stands at 21.4 percent.

Even the Queenstown market, which has been hit hardest by the economic fallout from Covids, has seen a 5% annual increase in value, leaving its average value at $ 1,271,532.