Business
National Burrito Day 2021 offers and promotions
Check out our list below to find out how you can celebrate.
PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES Editor’s Note: The video above is from 2016 and features a series of people trying to get free burritos outside of Moe’s Southwest Grill.
April 1 is National Burrito Day, and FOX43 knows our viewers are interested in it.
Several channels in our coverage area are offering deals tomorrow, and you can check them out below:
Chipotle: The chain announced on March 30 that it would offer $ 100,000 in free burritos and $ 100,000 in Bitcoin through their new interactive game, Burritos or Bitcoin. “It starts at 12 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. on March 31.
Moe Southwest Grill: Get a burrito or bowl for just $ 5.
Qdoba: Qdoba is offering triple points through its rewards program when you order anything on March 31st.
Taco Bell: New Taco Bell rewards members can get a free Doritos Locos Taco through their app and until April 5 they can get a Chalupa Cravings Box BOGO offer on Uber Eats.
You can check out our full list below (if you don’t see your deal or deal included in our listing, email us at [email protected] to add it):
FOX43 also encourages our viewers to support local businesses where possible. Our coverage area is home to many local Mexican restaurants, see a list of some of them below:
The rodeo: 724 Loucks Road, York, Pennsylvania 17404
Mexican restaurant Guadalajara: 2600 E Market Street, York, Pennsylvania. 17402
The Serrano: 3410 East Market Street, York, Pennsylvania 17402
La Cantina York: 105 S Duke Street, York, Pennsylvania 17401
Mexican restaurant El Sol: 18 S 3rd Street, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17101
Mexican restaurant El Charro: 425 S Cameron Street, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17101
Three brothers: 712 S Cameron Street, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17104
Mi Terra Tacos: 1416 Derry Street, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17104
More offers: Other local chains and independent restaurants may also have their own offers; FOX43 encourages our viewers and readers to check out social media for these offers.
