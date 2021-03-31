Pfizer Launches $ 450 Million Expansion at Portage

PORTAGE, MI – Construction of the latest expansion of Pfizers’ massive pharmaceutical manufacturing campus is officially underway.

Pfizer officials on Wednesday March 31 opened a new production facility in Portage that is expected to create hundreds of new jobs in the region.

The new facility, one of the world’s most advanced sterile injectable pharmaceutical production facilities – known as modular aseptic processing, will be a 420,000 square foot multistage production engine in Kalamazoo County, according to a statement. Pfizer Press Release.

City and state leaders gathered with Pfizer officials on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the $ 450 million expansion and reflect on the hope the COVID-19 vaccine has brought to people around the world.

Mike McDermott, president of Pfizers for Global Sourcing, told a small crowd gathered on the Portage campus that the new expansion was another breakthrough for science.

This investment reinforces Pfizers’ focus and our focus, which are life-changing breakthroughs for patients, said McDermott. Thinking about the building that will rise quickly behind us and the breakthroughs that will come from that investment – it’s just amazing to think of what’s possible.

The new facility, located on the global manufacturing campus at 7171 Portage Road, is expected to create 450 new jobs in the region.

Construction on the site, which is west of a 98,000-square-foot warehouse near the corner of Romence and Portage roads, will begin this spring and is expected to be completed in 2023. Pfizer officials expect that the The facility will be operational by 2025, a Pfizer spokesperson said.

The facility will initially manufacture the pain medication known as Dynastat, which is supplied to several international countries, Pfizer said.

Speaking at Wednesday’s event in Portage, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow said the new jobs the expansion will bring to the region is another reason to celebrate, as the COVID vaccination effort -19 continues.

It’s a really big deal, Stabenow said. We are delighted that Pfizer continues to be at the forefront of advanced manufacturing technology, which meets product demand, and that you help Michigan remain a leader in the creation of life-saving medicines.

Congratulations. It is a question of hope. It’s a matter of science. It’s about the future.

In 2018, the original expansion plans of $ 465 million at the time were applauded in Portage by Mayor Patricia Randall and others. Projected revenues for the city over 20 years have been estimated at $ 26.7 million, Randall said, and economic benefits for the greater region are expected to total $ 49.2 million in six years.

Pfizer got a tax cut for the expansion, which city leaders say was worth it to secure the region’s economic advantage.

Pfizer, which manufactures a variety of pharmaceuticals, worked with German partner company BioNTech to create a COVID-19 vaccine that was the first to gain U.S. regulatory approval in 2020.

Vaccine shipments first left the Pfizers Portage production facility on December 13. Since then, millions of doses of the vaccine have been distributed across the country and around the world.

U.S. Representative Fred Upton spoke on Wednesday about the pride the community felt when the first doses of the vaccine left Portage.

The world has watched, Upton said. It was like the first lunar launch in terms of pride that not only people here had but across the country.

McDermott said Pfizer is fortunate to be a part of the Portage community and its employees take pride in where they live and work.

We have been fortunate to be in a community, in a state that supports our investments and has high quality colleagues we can hire and a good pipeline out of universities, the president said. So this has really been a wonderful place for us to do our work.

