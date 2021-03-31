A provocatively resilient dollar could become a problem for U.S. stocks when to worry

While not entirely strong, the US dollar is experiencing an unexpected rebound in 2021, and that is starting to make some stock bulls nervous.

Typically, a stronger dollar is negative for the S&P 500 when we look at the performance of that index in isolation (see chart below), although a stronger dollar is an advantage for the S&P 500 when we look at the performance of that index. its performance compared to emerging countries. non-US markets and developed markets, Lori Calvasina, head of US equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note earlier this week.

RBC Capital Markets





Calvasina said that for most US equity-focused investors she and her team speak with, a stronger dollar should be seen as a negative move, as it tends to coincide with downgrades. EPS (earnings per share) estimates for the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 both at the broader index level as well as in most of its sectors.

In particular, a flashback on the relationship between the dollar and stock sectors over the years sounds a wake-up call for the sustainability of popular reflation trading, which expects cyclically sensitive stocks to lead the market. wider on the rise as the economy reopens more widely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A massive sell-off in the US treasury market pushes bond yields higher and that’s a big part of the credit for a rebound in the greenback. The ICE US Dollar DXY index,

-0.12% ,

a measure of the currency against a basket of six big rivals, was up 0.5% this week and was on track to post a 3.7% gain in the first quarter on Wednesday after trading above 2-1 / 2 years low in early January.

The index remains down almost 6% from what it was 12 months ago, when market chaos created by the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a global rush for dollars.

Lily: Why the US dollar continues to rise, defying the 2021 trade consensus

This spring, a faster deployment of US vaccines relative to Europe and aggressive government spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic also fueled expectations of near-term US economic outperformance, helping to sink the euro EURUSD ,

-0.02% ,

which has fallen by more than 4% so far this year. The dollar this week also traded at a one-year high against the Japanese yen USDJPY,

-0.00% .

Calvasina noted an inverse relationship between a stronger dollar and EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin trends for the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000. In large and small cap indices, the inverse correlations with the dollar are most powerful for energy, industry and materials, all sectors that are expected to benefit the most from so-called cyclical value trading as the economy reopens more widely, she said.

The next most sensitive sectors are consumer staples, technology and healthcare, key components of classic defense and secular growth trades, she noted. Sectors with the weakest correlations between earnings estimate revisions and the direction of the dollar included real estate investment trusts, utilities, consumer discretionary and financials, which she said were a mix of defensive sectors. and classic cyclicals.

The key to remember here is that a stronger dollar is a negative development for reflation trade, but some parts (commodities, industrials) are more negatively affected than others (financials) and growth trade is not. is not immune, she wrote.

Stocks, however, haven’t suffered much yet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.26%

Monday released a record and the S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.36%

continues to trade near its all-time high, although rising yields saw the high tech Nasdaq Composite COMP,

+ 1.54%

retirement, while the Russell 2000 RUT small cap,

+ 1.13%

also felt pressure.

Calvasina said investors should keep in mind that a stronger dollar matters when it comes to revising earnings in the U.S. stock market, but maybe not quite yet.

Although the dollar has strengthened, it is still weaker compared to the same time last year. If the DXY strengthens further from here, it would be poised to display year-over-year strength in the third quarter of 2021.

This matters because we really see the negative impact on stock performance, earnings revisions and margins when the DXY is stronger year over year, she said.

So far, there hasn’t been much talk about the dollar or currencies over corporate earnings calls with analysts, while those who have raised it have generally described it as favorable, noted. Calvasina. That could change in the second half of the year if the dollar’s strength continues.