Business
Microsoft wins contract to manufacture modified HoloLens for the US military
Microsoft Augmented Reality Headsets
Source: Microsoft
The Pentagon has announced that Microsoft has won a contract to build more than 120,000 custom HoloLens augmented reality headsets for the US military. The contract could be worth up to $ 21.88 billion over 10 years, a Microsoft spokesperson told CNBC on Wednesday.
Microsoft shares rose after the announcement. The stock was up 1.7% to $ 235.77 per share at the end of Wednesday’s trading session.
The deal shows that Microsoft can generate significant revenue from a futuristic product resulting from years of research, beyond key areas such as operating systems and productivity software.
It follows a $ 480 million Microsoft contract has received give to the army prototypes of the Integrated Visual Augmented System, or IVAS, in 2018. The new agreement will be to provide production versions.
The standard HoloLens, which costs $ 3,500, allows users to see holograms overlaid on their real-life environments and interact using hand and voice gestures. An IVAS prototype that a CNBC reporter tried out in 2019 displayed a map and compass and had thermal imaging to reveal people in the dark. The system could also show the purpose of a weapon.
“The IVAS headset, based on HoloLens and complemented by Microsoft Azurecloud services, provides a platform that will keep soldiers safer and more efficient,” wrote Alex Kipman, a technician at Microsoft and the person who introduced the HoloLens in 2015, in a blog post. “The program provides enhanced situational awareness, enabling information sharing and decision making in a variety of scenarios.”
The helmet allows soldiers to fight, rehearse and train in a single system, the military said in a declaration. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The deal makes Microsoft a bigger technology provider for the US military. In 2019, Microsoft was awarded a contract to provide cloud services to the Department of Defense, beating the market leader in public cloud Amazon. Amazon has challenged the contract, which could be worth up to $ 10 billion, in federal court.
Certain Microsoft employees asked the company delay the submission for the cloud contract, and similarly, a group of employees called Microsoft to cancel the HoloLens contract. “We have not signed up to develop weapons, and we are demanding a say in how our work is used,” employees wrote in an open letter regarding the HoloLens contract.
Days later, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella defended the military’s augmented reality project, saying CNN that “we have made a policy decision that we are not going to deny technology to the institutions we have elected in democracies to protect the freedoms we enjoy.” The military, meanwhile, has suggested that augmented reality technology could help soldiers target enemies and prevent the slaughter of civilians.
– CNBC’s Amanda Macias contributed to this report.
LOOK: Here’s how Microsoft’s augmented reality headset will make army soldiers deadlier
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]