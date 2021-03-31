S&P 500 ends at record high, stocks post fourth straight quarter of gains as Biden prepares $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure pitch

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday as investors awaited a speech from President Joe Biden outlining a multibillion-dollar infrastructure spending plan that is expected to include higher taxes on businesses.

The Big Three Stock Indices also ended a turbulent month and quarter with gains, each achieving a four-month winning streak.

The S&P 500 SPX, + 0.36% rose 14.34 points, or 0.4%, to end at 3,972.89, after hitting a new intraday high of 3,994.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.26% fell 85.41 points, or 0.3%, to end at 32,981.55 after bouncing back and forth between small gains and losses.

For the month, the Dow Jones rose 6.6% and 7.8% for the quarter. The S&P 500 rose 4.2% in March and 5.8% for the quarter. The Nasdaq Composite posted a monthly gain of 0.4% and rose 2.8% for the quarter.

What drove the market?

The surge in tech stocks helped lift the S&P 500 index to a new intraday trading record ahead of Bidens’ scheduled speech to unveil the first part of his Build Back Better plan in Pittsburgh later Wednesday.

Snapshot of the proposal released by the White House details $ 2.3 trillion in infrastructure investment, with a focus on strengthening roads, airports, clean water supplies, greener technologies and more again. It would be offset by an increase in corporate tax from 21% to 28% after being lowered in 2017 from 35% to 21%.

News reports have said the size of the Biden plan could rise further to $ 4 trillion as more parts are announced, offset by increases in tax rates for the wealthy and investors.

The tech sector rose 1.5% in afternoon trading, making it the first winner of the S&P 500, followed by consumer discretionary at 0.8%, according to FactSet data.

It’s all about stimulus, stimulus, stimulus, Kent Engelke, chief economic strategist at Capitol Securities Management, told MarketWatch. Ultimately, this will be seen as a bad word, he said, but it’s not likely until the economy overheats or corporate taxes are raised to offset spending, which hurts corporate profits.

However, Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, said in a note that, we’ve always believed the markets never believed President Trump’s corporate tax cuts would be permanent. Raising them to old levels would therefore not change our bullish outlook.

Another issue is changes in personal tax rates, particularly those related to capital gains. Given the windfall gains of recent years, especially in speculative tech stocks, changes in capitalization gains would certainly result in the sale of taxable accounts without short-term demand compensation, he wrote.

The infrastructure plan comes less than a month after Congress passed a $ 1.9 trillion COVID relief spending package. The fiscal stimulus boosted inflation expectations, which were cited as a cause of the bond market sell-off that pushed the 10-year Treasury bill yield up by around 84 basis points for the quarter, its gain Highest quarter since December 2016. That put pressure on tech stocks and other growth-oriented stocks.

Yields rose further on Wednesday with the 10-year Treasury rate TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.745%

rising 2.5 basis points to a one-year high of 1.749%.

Peter Andersen, founder of Boston-based Andersen Capital Management, told MarketWatch he was frustrated at how outrageous bond yield moves seem to have on stocks, especially in the face of what Andersen expects. to be a healthy consumer rebound as vaccines roll. outside.

In the short term, there was more volatility until market participants finally realized that the economic recovery is going to go its own way, he said. We’ve never experienced anything like this before, so there are no rules of thumb as to what should happen. The closest thing I can model is WWII.

Andersen thinks all infrastructure spending is largely valued in equities, but said, I welcome the focus on the industrial sector. I think this is a welcome change from distractions like Bitcoin, lockdown stocks, and space travel and I think this industry deserves its day in the sun. This will give a little more balance and rationality to the market.

In US economic data Wednesday, payroll company ADP showed private sector payrolls jumped by 517,000 in March, in line with the 525,000 consensus forecast. It was the biggest gain in six months. The government’s March jobs report, due on Friday, is expected to show an increase in the wage bill.

The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index for March was at its highest in 2.5 years, but pending home sales fell 10.6% in Februarysaid the National Association of Realtors.

Which companies were targeted?

Actions of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

WBA,

+ 3.62%

rose 3.6% after the drugstore chain released its second quarter results and raised its outlook for fiscal 2021.

Lululemon Athletica Inc.

LULU,

-3.27%

said Tuesday night that its direct-to-consumer sales nearly doubled in the fourth quarter, accounting for half of its total sales as the retailer beat Wall Street expectations for the quarter. Shares lost 3.3%.

+ 1.27%

fell 26.3% after making its highly anticipated debut on the London Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs Inc.

GS,

-1.51%

stocks fell 1.5% after the bank announced it would offer access to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to high net worth investors.

PFE,

+ 0.33%

stocks rose 0.3% and those of BioNTech SE

BNTX,

+ 4.55%

added 4.6% after the companies said on Wednesday that a phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 15 had shown 100% efficacy and robust antibody responses.

How did the other assets perform?

The ICE US Dollar DXY index,

-0.10% ,

a benchmark of the dollar’s value against its main rivals, lost 0.1% to 93.23.

The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP index,

-0.24%

closed 0.2% higher, while the UK’s FTSE 100 UKX,

-0.86%

discarded 0.9%. The NikkeiNIK closed 0.9% higher, as did the Chinas CSI 300 index.

The American benchmark CL.1 crude,

-1.85%

closed 2.3% lower at $ 59.16 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, but was up 22% for the quarter.

GC00 gold futures price,

+ 1.34%

jumped 1.8% to $ 1,713.80 an ounce, but slipped 9.5% for the quarter, the worst since the precious metals scine of 2016.

