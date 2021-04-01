Annual results at December 31, 2020 Copenhagen Stock Exchange: CBM

March 31, 2021

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH CROWTH MARKET COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

Cleantech Building Materials plc

Annual results at December 31, 2020

Cleantech Building Materials plc (CBM or the Company or the Group), presents its results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The audited financial statements are appended to this announcement.

Chairman’s statement

Despite the challenges of Covid-19 in 2020, CBM is now in a stronger position for transformative growth in the years to come. Shortly before the Covid 19 restrictions were imposed in China and Europe, the management team had had fruitful discussions and negotiations with our joint venture partners Nantong Acetic Acid Company (NTACC) and a roadmap was agreed to conclude negotiations on the joint venture agreement and proceed with all the necessary steps to begin construction of the Accoya production plant wood. This roadmap involved meetings both in China and at Accsys Technologies PLCs Accoya lumber factory in Arnhem, the Netherlands. Once the Covid 19 restrictions went into effect, these meetings and visits could no longer take place and we and NTACC had to find alternative ways to move our joint venture forward. It took much longer and the current travel restrictions continue to present significant challenges.

However, I am happy to report that this has been successfully achieved and today we signed the Joint Venture Agreement with NTAAC.

NTAAC is one of China’s leading specialty chemicals companies, serving global multinational food and beverage companies in the United States and Europe. NTAAC is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of 395 million.

Following consultations with local authorities in Jiangsu Province, CBM and NTAAC established the schedule and key milestones for the construction of the Accoya Wood factory. A timetable for the construction of the Accoya factory and the corresponding financing has been agreed. The factory will be built in the economic development zone of Jiangsu Rudong Yangkou port.

Under the terms of the joint venture agreement, CBM’s subsidiary, Diamond Wood China (DW), will be the majority shareholder in the joint venture. In addition, DW will receive royalties based on the profits of the joint venture. CBM’s equity investments in the joint venture will be financed through its subscription contract of 15 million euros with a private family office (Investor).

For its part, NTAAC has significant cash reserves from which it will invest in the joint venture. Debt financing will be provided by the Bank of Jiangsu which has agreed to provide a facility of 26 million euros to finance the construction of the Accoya. Wood factory.

The Body remains of the view that the demand in China and the ASEAN territories is sufficient to justify the construction of an Accoya Wood factory in China.

The Group globally maintained its revenue at 857,000 despite the Covid-19 impact, and the Group reduced its loss for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020 to 4,116,000 against 4,490,000 in 2019.

I would like to take this opportunity to once again express my sincere gratitude to my fellow directors and staff for their hard work and commitment over the past year.

I look forward to providing you with further updates at our next Annual General Meeting in June 2021.

Strategy and objectives

The Group’s main strategic objectives for 2021 are as follows:

To hire a leading engineering, procurement and construction company to lead the construction of an Accoya wood manufacturing plant in China. Working with the Group’s chemical industry joint venture partner, NTAAC, to ensure that Accoya the lumber manufacturing plant is built on time and on budget, and is operated efficiently. Build relationships with high volume wood product manufacturers through testing and testing in anticipation of Accoya the wood is produced in the Group’s own factory. Develop the Group’s marketing and sales initiatives in order to further expand market channels and conclude agreements in the Chinese and ASEAN markets.

Financial overview

The Group’s turnover for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020 is reduced to 857,000 (2019: 927,000) and mainly consists of Accoya timber sales to customers in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The Group realized a net loss of 4,116,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020 (2019: 4,490,000). As of December 31, 2020, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of 25,000 (2019: 283,000) as well as an available facility of approximately $ 3.2 million (loan facility) and a equity commitment to finance the joint venture of an additional 15 million. The Company has net current liabilities of 797,000 (2019: 588,000).

During 2020, DW continued to invest in the development of its marketing and sales operations in China and ASEAN countries, which resulted in the addition of new direct debit agreements to the growing list of manufacturers and wholesalers in the region committing to purchase in large volumes. from Accoya wood. These agreements, and ongoing business with our existing base of channel partners, attest to a strong and growing demand for Accoya. wood in the area.

Once the Group produces its own Accoya wood, the Board believes that the Group’s financial performance will be radically transformed.

Going Concern

The Directors examined the future liquidity of the Group in the light of the net loss of 4,116,000 (2019: loss of 4,490,000) during the current year and the net current liabilities at December 31, 2020 of 797,000 ( 2019: 588,000) and the significant uncertainty regarding the Group’s ability to execute the Group’s business plan.

The Directors reviewed the Group’s cash flow projections prepared by management for a period of twelve months from the date of approval of the consolidated financial statements. Management’s projections make key assumptions regarding (i) the expected cash flows from the Group’s operations, (ii) the availability of future financing from the loan facility and (iii) the financing of the investor, the NTAAC and the Bank of Jiangsu. Covid-19 contributed to the delay in finalizing the joint venture agreement with NTAAC due to travel restrictions. Fortunately, in the Nantong area, no cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past semester, and management is confident that engineering and construction can proceed on a revised schedule. If there is another outbreak in the Nantong area, it could cause delays, although the management of the joint venture will work to keep such delays to a minimum. In December 2020, the Group obtained an additional loan facility of 1m to March 2022 to support the Group’s operations.

Based on these cash flow projections, the Group will have sufficient financial resources over the twelve-month period from the date of approval of the consolidated financial statements to meet its financial obligations as they arise. deadline.

Consequently, the Directors consider that it is appropriate to prepare the consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis.

If the Group were unable to continue operating, adjustments should be made to restate the value of assets to their recoverable amount, to provide for other liabilities that may arise and to reclassify non-current assets and non-current liabilities as current assets. and current liabilities. The effect of these potential adjustments has not been reflected in the consolidated financial statements.

Future developments

The Group continues to advance its discussions with potential partners to significantly develop its business and build and operate its own Accoya Wood manufacturing plant. The Group plans to start construction of its own Accoya Wood manufacturing plant in late 2021 or early 2022.

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENT OF THIS AD.

Further information can be found on the company’s website at www.cbm-plc.com

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information within the meaning of article 7 of regulation 596/2014 on market abuse.