Glacier and GVIC complete Toronto Stock Exchange plan of arrangement: GCT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Glacier Media Inc. (TSX: GVC) (Glacier) and GVIC Communications Corp. (TSX: GCT) (GVIC) jointly announced today that the previously announced plan of arrangement (the Arrangement) under which Glacier will acquire all of the Class B Voting Common Shares (GVIC B Shares) and Class C non-voting shares (GVIC C shares) of GVIC not currently held by Glacier and its subsidiary, or by a limited partnership held by GVIC will be effective at 11:59 p.m. today (time of day). Effective). From the Effective Time, GVIC shareholders are entitled to receive, for each GVIC share held, 0.8 Glacier common share (Glacier share).

The arrangement was approved by GVIC shareholders at a special meeting of shareholders held on March 17, 2021 and by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on March 22, 2021.

It is expected that GVIC B shares and GVIC C shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) on or about April 6, 2021. Glacier shares will continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol GVC.

INFORMATION FOR GVIC SHAREHOLDERS

Registered holders of GVIC Shares are reminded that they must properly complete, sign and return the Letter of Transmittal to Computershare Investor Services Inc., as Custodian, in order to receive the Glacier Shares to which they are entitled. as part of the arrangement. Holders of GVIC shares who hold their shares through a broker, securities dealer or other intermediary should carefully follow the instructions provided by such broker, securities dealer or other intermediary. to receive the Glacier shares to which they are entitled under the Arrangement. GVIC shareholders who have questions or require assistance in submitting their GVIC B or GVIC C shares may direct their questions to Computershare Investor Services Inc., by telephone at 1-800-564-6253 (toll-free in Canada and in the United States) or 514-982-7555 (international direct line) or by email at [email protected]

ABOUTGLACIER

Glacier Media Inc. is an information and marketing solutions company that continues to grow in industries where the provision of critical information and related services offers high utility and value to the customer. Glaciers products and services are concentrated in two areas: 1) data, analytics and intelligence; and 2) content and marketing solutions.

ABOUT GVIC

GVIC Communications Corp. is an information and marketing solutions company that continues to grow in industries where the provision of critical information and related services offers high customer utility and value. GVIC’s products and services focus on two areas: 1) data, analytics and intelligence; and 2) content and marketing solutions.

