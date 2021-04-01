GM’s Barra cancels Thursday’s meeting with black-owned media

General Motors is postponing meeting between CEO Mary Barra and a group of black-owned media leaders.

Instead, the automaker said it would hold a series of small meetings with black-owned media executives and current partners over the next few weeks and “will work to schedule the meetings as soon as possible.” , said Pat Morrissey, spokesperson for GM.

Barra was scheduled to meet with Byron Allen, owner of Allen Media Group, owner of The Weather Channel, and six other black-owned media executives on Thursday.

Allen and the other black owners wrote a full page open letter to Barra that was originally published in Sunday’s Detroit Free Press calling Herracist for years for refusing to meet them. They accused GM of spending less than 0.5% of its total advertising budget on black-owned media. GM disputes this, saying it’s 2%.

On Wednesday afternoon, hours after the black-owned media group again published the open letter in Wednesday’s Wall Street Journal, Washington Post and Michigan Chronicle, Allen said he received an e Email from GM Marketing Director Deborah Wahl saying Thursday’s meeting would be postponed instead of a series of small meetings over the next few weeks.

“There was no reason to cancel the meeting. Zero, no,” Allen told the Free Press, adding that he and the others would show up for the meeting on Thursday and urged Barra to honor his word and introduce himself. also.

“They haven’t had a meeting with the original seven people who called this meeting, now they want to have breakout meetings,” Allen said. “It’s called divide and conquer, which won’t work.”

“Meaningful dialogue”

Allen said he emailed Barra on Wednesday asking him to hold the meeting as scheduled, but got no response.

GM said the reason for the change in a series of meetings was due to an increasing level of interest and energy around our meeting and our desire to have a substantive and constructive dialogue, we will now have a series of meetings with black-owned media over the next few weeks, ”Morrissey said in an email to the Detroit Free Press.

“This approach allows us to expand the conversation to more media organizations, keep the groups small enough to have a meaningful dialogue and also allows us to expand the conversation to include our existing black-owned media partners,” Morrissey said. “We see this as a win-win solution for all.”

He said GM would also pledge to increase spending with black-owned media groups to 4% in 2022, with a target of 8% by 2025. Allen rejected the pledge.

“I don’t know what the percentages mean,” Allen told The Free Press. “If they’re based on $ 100 or $ 1,000? It should be clear what the numbers are, we don’t need percentages, we need dollar amounts.”

“Where’s Mary Barra?”

Morrissey said black-owned media is a vital component of GM’s marketing mix, and he assesses its spending on media partners across several basic metrics, including “transparency, innovation, ad quality, dissemination of the audience and brand security ”.

GM’s Barra said she is working to make GM the most inclusive company in the world and created GM’s Inclusion Advisory Council last year, around the Black Lives Matter protests, to prove it. .

She recently introduced Wall Street analysts to the various steps GM has taken to advance diversity since the formation of the Inclusion Advisory Council.

GM said he is currently working with the following black-owned media organizations:

Allen Media Group

American digital mirror

Urban radio networks

National Association of Newspaper Publishers.

aspireTV

Ozy

Black company

Revolt Media

Central city productions

Steed Media Group

Essence Magazine

Urban One

Howard Stirk Holdings

Allen said not all of the companies on the list were still black owned. But regardless, he insists GM honor the original reunion he and the other six men called for in the open letter to Barra.

“Who they meet after talking to the first seven, God bless you. But seven people got together and called a meeting and here we are. Where’s Mary Barra?” Allen said. “Once again, we are extremely disappointed that Mary broke her word and showed up for a one-hour Zoom meeting she had scheduled with Black-owned media, who wrote her a open letter.”

“I’m going to cancel the meeting”

The postponement of the meeting follows a day of turbulence between GM and Allen’s group.

Allen and the group raid the second full-page open letter ad on Wednesday in other newspapers, identical to the one he ran in the Free Press, calling Barra a racist.

This prompted GM to strike back with a statement denouncing the announcement.

“We are disappointed that Mr. Allen and his fellow signatories have resorted to additional paid ads to advance a narrative of factual inaccuracies and character assault on our CEO, Mary Barra,” Morrissey said in a statement to Free Press early Wednesday morning. “This is particularly confusing given that the paid advertising appears after the GM team has had repeated meetings with Mr. Allen and his team, and after we have scheduled a meeting between the signatories and Ms. Barra.”

Allens said the group published the open letter in other newspapers so that investors, policymakers and black people know the group’s views on GM.

But he said Wahl called Earl Butch Graves Jr., who is the CEO of Black Enterprise and one of the signatories of the full-page open letter, Tuesday night with a warning.

Allen said that Wahltold Graves, regarding the second ad purchase, “If you run the ad, I was going to cancel the meeting.”

Morrissey was unsure whether or not that call had taken place to answer it.

‘Introduce yourself, we will be there’

The open letter isn’t just about the meeting, it’s about getting a trade deal that offers economic inclusion in black-owned media, Allen said.

As part of Thursday’s meeting with Barra, Allen said, GM wanted to review its work with minority charities through the GM Foundation. He and the other executives of black-owned businesses found this “offensive.”

When white America does business with GM, I bet they don’t tell white businessmen about their gifts, Allen said. We are not a charity. “

The full page open letter announcement is signed by the following:

Byron allen : Founder, President and CEO of Allen Media Group, a California-based media group that owns The Weather Channel and provides video and cable TV broadcasts, mobile devices, multimedia platforms and the Web.

: Founder, President and CEO of Allen Media Group, a California-based media group that owns The Weather Channel and provides video and cable TV broadcasts, mobile devices, multimedia platforms and the Web. Roland martin : CEO of Nu Vision Media, Inc., a Chicago-based company that produces and distributes Roland S. Martin’s daily digital show, #RolandMartinUnfiltered.

: CEO of Nu Vision Media, Inc., a Chicago-based company that produces and distributes Roland S. Martin’s daily digital show, #RolandMartinUnfiltered. Todd F. Brown, PMP : Founder, Urban Edge Networks and HBCU League Pass, which historically covers black colleges and universities.

: Founder, Urban Edge Networks and HBCU League Pass, which historically covers black colleges and universities. Don jackson : Founder, President and CEO of Central City Productions, a Chicago-based television production company.

: Founder, President and CEO of Central City Productions, a Chicago-based television production company. Earl Butch Graves Jr. : President and CEO of Black Enterprise, a magazine covering African American businesses.

: President and CEO of Black Enterprise, a magazine covering African American businesses. Ice Cube : BIG3, Cubevision, CWBA.

: BIG3, Cubevision, CWBA. Bridgeman junior: Ebony Media, publisher of Ebony Magazine, which covers pop culture and current affairs with a focus on the African American community.

GM’s postponement of Thursday’s meeting is “once again institutional racism,” Allen said.

“It’s, ‘We will deal with you the way we want to deal with you.’ It’s despicable what they do, ”Allen said. “They told the world that they were going to have a meeting tomorrow and now they told the world that we are not going to have a meeting tomorrow. My best advice to Mary Barra is to be respectful and to introduce yourself. We will be there. “

