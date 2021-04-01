Denver restaurants gearing up for Spring Restaurant Week – CBS Denver





GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colorado (CBS4) – Spring Denver Restaurant Week runs from April 23 to May 2, but menus are posted today on the website. Nearly 200 restaurants in the metropolitan area are participating, offering multi-course menus at one of three prices, $ 25, $ 35 or $ 45. Denver Restaurant Week is typically held in early March to encourage everyone to explore Denver’s dining scene. This year, VISIT Denver postponed to take advantage of improved weather and outdoor dining options. Many restaurants are still operating at reduced capacity, but many will still offer delivery and delivery options. Larry Herz is a former restaurateur, now he is a self-proclaimed restaurant promoter. Almost a year ago, Herz started doing live social media shows featuring local restaurants. “What is there to eat?” aired at 11:30 am on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube. In this 10-minute show, Herz talks to local restaurateurs about what they brought her for lunch. “We keep it really short and sweet. It’s the who, what, where, when and why of your restaurant. What did you bring me for lunch. I have a bite and it’s over, ”Herz explained. Herz also hosts newly opened restaurants on “Local Biz Buzz”, and “Restaurants Near Me” follows Herz to five restaurants in one area. He said he had improved his online game to help an industry hit hard by the pandemic. “They absolutely make money from it,” Herz said. But Herz says the disaster and gloom that was once predicted for the restaurant industry largely did not materialize. “I keep a list of openings and closings, and it’s 50/50. You can’t believe how many restaurants have opened during the pandemic, ”Herz said. Herz says the food scene has lost some classics, like Racine’s and Vesta Dipping Grill, but they planned to shut down before the pandemic hits. “What we lost, which I’m not sad about, we lost a lot of channels,” Herz told CBS4. He also predicts an extremely bright future for the food scene. “I think we’re headed for the Roaring Twenties. I think gastronomy will make a big comeback, ”said Herz. He says PPP has helped many restaurants weather the storm, as well as owners who were willing to work with their restaurant tenants. “The audience really stepped up and went out of their way to support restaurants in their neighborhood,” Herz said. Denver Restaurant Week will be the next opportunity for the public to support local spots. “From a consumer perspective, of course, it’s fantastic. It’s a good thing. Restaurants are eagerly anticipating a high volume of business, although capacity restrictions are still in place. “I eat out a lot and the places are crowded, and the feeling is great,” Herz said. LINK: Explore Denver Spring Restaurant Weekly Menus Spring Denver Restaurant Week runs from April 23 through May 2, 2021. Now is the time to make reservations and schedule delivery and take out.







