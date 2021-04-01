Goodbye empty middle seats. Delta sells entire aircraft starting May 1 :: WRAL.com





– The empty middle seat on airplanes, one of the few perks of the pandemic, is about to disappear. Delta Air Lines, the last remaining U.S. airline to keep the middle seats unreserved, lifted the ban effective May 1, the company said on Wednesday. This is another sign of a rebound in demand for air travel and a greater willingness of people to resume pre-pandemic activities. “As vaccinations become more widespread, demand and consumer behavior show us that travel confidence is on the rise and customers are ready to get back on their feet,” the Delta statement said Wednesday. Airlines have insisted that even with the planes fully booked, the measures they took during the pandemic significantly reduced the threat of the spread of Covid-19 among passengers. These provisions include frequent exchange of fresh air in the cabin, reinforced cleaning measures and a requirement to wear masks for passengers. The increased availability of vaccines was factored into Delta’s decision. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the company’s research shows 65% of its pre-pandemic passenger base plan to have at least one dose of the vaccine by May 1. In the early days of the pandemic, when demand for flights nearly stopped, all airlines kept the middle seats open to promote social distancing and increase customer confidence in flights. But most other airlines started to take up the seats last summer. Delta’s move comes as no surprise given that the airline previously said it would only maintain the ban until April 30. People booking flights on May 1 and later have already seen the middle seat available for seat selection on the Delta website. The airline has not broken down the cost of keeping the seat open longer than other airlines. “It’s expensive. No doubt about it,” Bastian told CNN’s Poppy Harlow in February. But the cost of keeping the middle seat open is partly offset by higher fares Delta was able to charge, he added. The amount Delta passengers paid on average for each mile flown in the last three months of the year was only 3% down from the pre-pandemic period a year earlier. This is significantly better than that of the other three major US airlines – American Airlines, United and Southwest – whose fares have fallen between 15% and 19%. “People prioritize, as they should, their health, safety and comfort when traveling,” Bastian told CNN in February. “And we get a significant premium for travel on Delta.”

