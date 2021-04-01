The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,700.67, down 4.89 points).

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up seven cents, or 7.8 percent, to 97 cents on 20.5 million shares.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finances. Down 67 cents, or 0.81%, to $ 81.96 on 15 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX: BNS). Finances. Down 93 cents, or 1.17%, to $ 78.62 on 11.1 million shares.

Telus Corp. (TSX: T). Telecommunications. Down 25 cents, or 0.99 percent, to $ 25.03 on nine million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX: BB). Technology. Down $ 1.24, or 10.53%, to $ 10.54 on 7.3 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Down 76 cents, or 1.3%, to $ 57.61 on 7.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL). Up $ 3.28, or 6.3%, to $ 55.52. Dollarama Inc. remained optimistic about the future of the discount chain in Canada, even as its profits slipped due to rising costs and pandemic-related restrictions in its final quarter. The Montreal-based retailer has increased the number of stores it expects to have in Canada to 2,000 over the next decade, a nearly 50% jump from its total of 1,356 stores at the end of January. The discount retailer also said it plans to increase its quarterly dividend by seven percent. Plans to open new stores across the country continue despite a difficult fourth quarter, the company’s strongest sales period of the year. In Quebec, where Dollarama operates nearly a third of its stores, retailers were banned for much of the winter from selling items deemed non-essential, with some stores closing entire aisles of merchandise. The retailer said it earned $ 173.9 million or 56 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared to earnings of $ 178.7 million or 57 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Rogers Communications. Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Down $ 1.69, or 2.8%, to $ 57.95. Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau says a planned takeover by Rogers of Shaw Communications’ Freedom Mobile banner would undermine 15 years of government policy in favor of strong competitors of the country’s three largest wireless operators. Peladeau’s comments came as MPs were reviewing Rogers Communications’ $ 26 billion Shaw purchase plan. The deal announced on March 15 needs regulatory approval to move forward. Rogers and Freedom Mobile, Canada’s fourth largest wireless service provider, are direct competitors in some markets. Quebecor de Peladeau and its subsidiary Videotron are relatively new competitors in the wireless industry, but have become strong competitors in Quebec, where they are battling Rogers, Bell and Telus. Peladeau told members of the industry, science and technology committee that a Rogers takeover of Freedom Mobile would eliminate a strong competitor in Ontario and Western Canada and bring Canada back to where it was at. 2007.

Arc Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARX). Down four cents to $ 7.72. Shareholders owning more than 95 percent of the shares of Arc Resources Ltd. approved its merger with another Calgary producer, Seven Generations Energy Ltd., to create Canada’s sixth-largest oil and gas company. In a brief special virtual meeting on Wednesday, Arc chairman Hal Kvisle, who will play the same role at the merged company, said the share issuance motion was approved by an overwhelming majority. At a previous meeting, Seven Generations shareholders also voted in favor of the deal. The deal was valued at $ 8.1 billion, including debt, when it was announced in February. The offering of 1,108 Arc shares for each Seven Generations share values ​​Seven Generations at approximately $ 2.86 billion. The amalgamated company is to operate as Arc Resources and retain its head office in Calgary. Arc CEO Terry Anderson will continue in his role while Marty Proctor, CEO of Seven Generations, will become vice president.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSX: BNE). Down 15 cents, or 3.6%, to $ 4.02. The President and CEO of Bonterra Energy Corp. said he was relieved that his rival Obsidian Energy Ltd. ended its hostile buyout campaign this week after seven months of trying to persuade investors to agree to a share swap. George Fink says that despite the feeling of “animosity” from some of the criticisms leveled at him during the long campaign, he is still ready to work in conjunction with Obsidian and, in fact, the companies share ownership of some. oil and gas properties. The latest extension of Obsidian’s offer to swap two of its shares for each Bonterra share was closed on Monday with interim CEO Stephen Loukas explaining that he would not renew his offer because the economic environment had changed. In an interview on Wednesday, Fink said his company was returning to its traditional role of producing just over 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, spent to maintain production and pay down debt while providing a steady stream of dividends to shareholders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 31, 2021.