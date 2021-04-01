Cenovus completes merger with Husky Energy Inc. Toronto Stock Exchange: CVE





CALGARY, Alberta, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced that effective March 31, 2021, its wholly owned subsidiary Husky Energy Inc. ( Husky) merged with Cenovus under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (fusion). The company will continue to operate under the name Cenovus Energy Inc. Following the merger, Husky will no longer be required to file reports with securities regulators in Canada or the United States. Cenovus is now indebted under Huskys, Existing US $ 500 million 3.95% Notes due 2022, US $ 750 million 4.00% Notes due 2024, C $ 750 million Notes due 3.55% due 2025, C $ 750 million at 3.60% notes due 2027, C $ 1,250 million at 3.50% notes due 2028, US $ 750 million notes at 4, 40% due 2029, US $ 387 million 6.80% notes due 2037 and other direct obligations of Husky. Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with petroleum and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as upgrader, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. . The company focuses on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and profitable manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com. Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram. CENOVUS CONTACTS: Investor Relations

General Investor Relations Line

403-766-7711 Media relations

General Media Relations Line

403-766-7751

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos