China’s private manufacturing gauge weakens





Chinese manufacturing activity moderated in March with the slowest rate of expansion in 11 months, according to a private survey of manufacturers. Caixin China’s purchasing managers index, which is weighted in favor of small private manufacturers, fell to 50.6 last month from 50.9 in February, Caixin Media Co. and researcher Markit said Thursday. The March reading was the 11th consecutive month Caixin’s PMI index held above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. Supply and demand in the manufacturing industry continued to grow, albeit at a slower pace. The employment sub-index gauge fell for a fourth consecutive month as slowing growth in supply and demand increased pressure on the labor market. Export orders increased for the first time in three months. Companies interviewed by Caixin said overseas demand has recovered as global economic conditions continue to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, total new orders rose at a slightly slower pace than in February, suggesting that a slowdown in domestic demand was more than offset by an increase in overseas sales, according to Caixin. The March reading indicates that the post-pandemic recovery continued to weaken, Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, said in a statement accompanying the data. Meanwhile, inflationary pressures have intensified. The cost inflation rate was the highest in 40 months, with companies increasing their selling prices at the fastest pace since November 2016, according to Caixin. China’s official manufacturing PMI, which focuses more on large state-owned enterprises, rose to 51.9 in March from 50.6 in February, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. The official survey of manufacturers has a much larger sample than the private survey.

