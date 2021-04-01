Delta 9 Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Toronto Stock Exchange: DN





WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (Delta 9 or the Company), is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020. Financial highlights for 2020 Record net revenues of $ 52 million in 2020, up 64% in 2020 from $ 31.8 million in 2019, including the following revenue segmentation highlights: Retail revenues increased 109% to $ 32.2 million in 2020 Wholesale revenue increased 24% to $ 11.8 million in 2020 Business-to-business revenue increased 38% to $ 8.6 million in 2020

Gross profit 1 of $ 17.8 million in 2020 was up 105% from $ 8.7 million last year.

of $ 17.8 million in 2020 was up 105% from $ 8.7 million last year. Gross profit margin of 34% in 2020 compared to 27% last year.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $ 3.8 million in 2020 compared to adjusted EBITDA 2 (loss) of ($ 3.4 million) last year.

of $ 3.8 million in 2020 compared to adjusted EBITDA (loss) of ($ 3.4 million) last year. Operating profit (loss) of ($ 2.8 million) in 2020 compared to operating profit (loss) of ($ 5.0 million) last year.

Working capital increased 18% to $ 22.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights Record quarterly net income of $ 14.15 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 34% from $ 10.6 million for the same quarter last year. Sequential net revenue increased 8% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $ 13.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit 1 of $ 4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 132% from $ 1.9 million for the same quarter last year. Sequential gross profit 1 was up 11% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $ 3.96 million in the third quarter of 2020.

of $ 4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 132% from $ 1.9 million for the same quarter last year. Gross profit margin was 31% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Sequentially adjusted EBITDA 2 improved to $ 1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted EBITDA (loss) of $ (474,039) in the third quarter of 2020.

improved to $ 1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted EBITDA (loss) of $ (474,039) in the third quarter of 2020. Operating profit (loss) of ($ 2.4 million) in the fourth quarter compared to operating profit (loss) of ($ 5.0 million) in the third quarter of 2020. “Our focus on disciplined and profitable growth has paid off for Delta 9 as we report record Adjusted EBITDA and record year-over-year results and sequential revenues,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO. Delta 9 Cannabis continues to execute its vertically integrated strategy while continuing to accelerate revenue growth and implement prudent cost control We are extremely proud of our 300+ employees who helped make this a year. record for Delta 9. Summary of quarterly results: Consolidated statement of

Net income (loss) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Returned $11 753 406 $13 013 610 $13 130 320 $14 149 717 Cost of sales 6 858 370 8 394 239 9 168 026 $ 9,794,536 Gross profit before unrealized gain resulting from the change in biological assets 4,895,036 4,619,371 3 962 294 4 355 181 Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (net) 2,761,873 2,460,490 (2 338 699) (2,717,281) Gross profit $7 656 909 $7,079,861 $1,623,595 $1,637,900 Expenses General and administrative 3,198,840 3,676,326 4,047,063 1,600,778 Sales and Marketing 1,243,115 1,534,875 1,753,461 2,091,947 Share-based compensation 314 231 174,779 776,705 353,798 Total operating expenses $4 756 186 $5,385,980 $6,577,229 $4,046,523 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) 1 1,650,398 706,469 (474,039) 1,912,931 Operating income (loss) $2 900 723 $1,693,881 $(4 953 634) $(2 408 623) Other income / expenses (711,538) (262,364) (595,547) (747,084) Net income (loss) $2 189 185 $1,431,517 $(5,549,181) $(3,155,707) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.02 $0.01 $(0.07) $(0.04) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, changes in fair value and other non-cash items. The following graph shows a breakdown of the company’s turnover by segment: Income from

Cannabis sales Three months

End of period

December 31, 2019 Three months

End of period

September 30, 2020 Three months

End of period

The 31st of December,

2020 End of year

December

31, 2019 End of year

The 31st of December,

2020 Wholesale

Cannabis revenues $ 1,448,992 $ 2,965,190 $ 4,444,106 $ 9,535,789 $ 11,838,608 Retail business

Returned 5,050,690 7,905,731 10,200,466 15,366,804 32 163 980 Medicinal cannabis

Returned 48 911 50 743 51 859 299,657 222,356 Income from

Other categories B2B activities 3,793,559 1,897,690 633 946 6 226 670 8 596 120 Merchandise and

cannabis devices 220 344 285,018 284 110 718,300 994 651 Marketing,

Promotion and,

Other 53,451 436,202 (460,442) 194 174 203,246 Subtotal $10 615 947 $13 558 574 $15 154 044 $32 341 394 $54,018,960 (Less) Excise taxes (30,463) (428,254) (1 004 327) (575,434) (1 971 907) Net revenue $10 585 484 $13 130 320 $14 149 717 $31 765 960 $52 047 053 Discussion of operations: Key performance

Indicators For the three months

End of period

September 30, 2020 For the three months

End of period

December 31, 2020 Production / wholesale

Unit Total number of grams produced 1,908,875 2 128 288 Direct cost of production

Per gram * $ 0.74 $ 0.67 Total cost per gram ** $ 0.86 0.80 USD Total number of grams released for

Sale 1,156,012 1,417,096 Total grams sold (medical

to be creative) 961,052 1,245,317 Average selling price per gram $ 3.08 $ 3.57 Retail unit Total grams sold (retail) 1 087 522 1,490,825 Average selling price per gram $ 7.26 $ 5.81 Number of transactions

Treaty 184,750 202 347 Average transaction size $ 49.62 $ 50.13 * Direct production cost per gram includes direct labor, nutrients, utilities, growing materials, and supply costs ** Total cost per gram includes direct production cost per gram plus labor, packaging, bottling and labeling costs A complete analysis of the financial condition and results of operations of Delta 9 is provided in the Company’s MD&A for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at following address: www.sedar.com . Q4 2020 results conference call Delta 9 has scheduled a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year results ending December 31, 2020. The conference call will be held on April 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time by John Arbuthnot, President and CEO and Jim Lawson, CEO Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period. DATED: April 1, 2020 TIME: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time COMPOSE # 1-888-886-7786 REPLAY: 1-877-674-6060

Available until midnight EST on July 1, 2021 REPLAY PASSCODE: 641689 # For more information contact: Investor and media contact:

Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile phone: 204-898-7722

Email: [email protected] About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company that aims to bring the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other companies. Delta 9’s wholly owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9 shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DN” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “DLTNF”. For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca. Disclaimer regarding forward-looking information Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements which are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements relating to (i) the Company’s expansion plans; and (ii) the production of Companys cannabis. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in Delta 9’s annual information form dated March 31, 2021 which has been filed on SEDAR. . No assurance can be given that any of the events contemplated by forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do, what benefit the Company will derive from them. Readers are urged to carefully consider these factors when evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required. by the applicable titles. laws. 1From the company gRoss profit Is calculated before adjustments for changes in biological assets.

2The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported operating income (loss), before interest and taxes, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, and the effects of fair value. accounting for biological assets and inventories. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and the Adjusted EBITDA allocation as described above provide meaningful and useful financial information, as these measures demonstrate the performance of the Company’s operating activities.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos