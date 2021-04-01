Delta 9 Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Toronto Stock Exchange: DN

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (Delta 9 or the Company), is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020.
Financial highlights for 2020
- Record net revenues of $ 52 million in 2020, up 64% in 2020 from $ 31.8 million in 2019, including the following revenue segmentation highlights:
- Retail revenues increased 109% to $ 32.2 million in 2020
- Wholesale revenue increased 24% to $ 11.8 million in 2020
- Business-to-business revenue increased 38% to $ 8.6 million in 2020
- Gross profit1 of $ 17.8 million in 2020 was up 105% from $ 8.7 million last year.
- Gross profit margin of 34% in 2020 compared to 27% last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA2 of $ 3.8 million in 2020 compared to adjusted EBITDA2 (loss) of ($ 3.4 million) last year.
- Operating profit (loss) of ($ 2.8 million) in 2020 compared to operating profit (loss) of ($ 5.0 million) last year.
- Working capital increased 18% to $ 22.9 million as of December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
- Record quarterly net income of $ 14.15 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 34% from $ 10.6 million for the same quarter last year.
- Sequential net revenue increased 8% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $ 13.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.
- Gross profit1 of $ 4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 132% from $ 1.9 million for the same quarter last year.
- Sequential gross profit1 was up 11% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from $ 3.96 million in the third quarter of 2020.
- Gross profit margin was 31% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Sequentially adjusted EBITDA2 improved to $ 1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted EBITDA (loss) of $ (474,039) in the third quarter of 2020.
- Operating profit (loss) of ($ 2.4 million) in the fourth quarter compared to operating profit (loss) of ($ 5.0 million) in the third quarter of 2020.
“Our focus on disciplined and profitable growth has paid off for Delta 9 as we report record Adjusted EBITDA and record year-over-year results and sequential revenues,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO. Delta 9 Cannabis continues to execute its vertically integrated strategy while continuing to accelerate revenue growth and implement prudent cost control We are extremely proud of our 300+ employees who helped make this a year. record for Delta 9.
Summary of quarterly results:
|Consolidated statement of
Net income (loss)
|Q1 2020
|Q2 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q4 2020
|Returned
|$11 753 406
|$13 013 610
|$13 130 320
|$14 149 717
|Cost of sales
|6 858 370
|8 394 239
|9 168 026
|$ 9,794,536
|Gross profit before unrealized gain resulting from the change in biological assets
|4,895,036
|4,619,371
|3 962 294
|4 355 181
|Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (net)
|2,761,873
|2,460,490
|(2 338 699)
|(2,717,281)
|Gross profit
|$7 656 909
|$7,079,861
|$1,623,595
|$1,637,900
|Expenses
|General and administrative
|3,198,840
|3,676,326
|4,047,063
|1,600,778
|Sales and Marketing
|1,243,115
|1,534,875
|1,753,461
|2,091,947
|Share-based compensation
|314 231
|174,779
|776,705
|353,798
|Total operating expenses
|$4 756 186
|$5,385,980
|$6,577,229
|$4,046,523
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss) 1
|1,650,398
|706,469
|(474,039)
|1,912,931
|Operating income (loss)
|$2 900 723
|$1,693,881
|$(4 953 634)
|$(2 408 623)
|Other income / expenses
|(711,538)
|(262,364)
|(595,547)
|(747,084)
|Net income (loss)
|$2 189 185
|$1,431,517
|$(5,549,181)
|$(3,155,707)
|Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$0.02
|$0.01
|$(0.07)
|$(0.04)
- Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, changes in fair value and other non-cash items.
The following graph shows a breakdown of the company’s turnover by segment:
|Income from
Cannabis sales
|Three months
End of period
December 31, 2019
|Three months
End of period
September 30, 2020
|Three months
End of period
The 31st of December,
2020
|End of year
December
31, 2019
|End of year
The 31st of December,
2020
|Wholesale
Cannabis revenues
|$ 1,448,992
|$ 2,965,190
|$ 4,444,106
|$ 9,535,789
|$ 11,838,608
|Retail business
Returned
|5,050,690
|7,905,731
|10,200,466
|15,366,804
|32 163 980
|Medicinal cannabis
Returned
|48 911
|50 743
|51 859
|299,657
|222,356
|Income from
Other categories
|B2B activities
|3,793,559
|1,897,690
|633 946
|6 226 670
|8 596 120
|Merchandise and
cannabis devices
|220 344
|285,018
|284 110
|718,300
|994 651
|Marketing,
Promotion and,
Other
|53,451
|436,202
|(460,442)
|194 174
|203,246
|Subtotal
|$10 615 947
|$13 558 574
|$15 154 044
|$32 341 394
|$54,018,960
|(Less) Excise taxes
|(30,463)
|(428,254)
|(1 004 327)
|(575,434)
|(1 971 907)
|Net revenue
|$10 585 484
|$13 130 320
|$14 149 717
|$31 765 960
|$52 047 053
Discussion of operations:
|Key performance
Indicators
|For the three months
End of period
September 30, 2020
|For the three months
End of period
December 31, 2020
|Production / wholesale
Unit
|Total number of grams produced
|1,908,875
|2 128 288
|Direct cost of production
Per gram *
|$ 0.74
|$ 0.67
|Total cost per gram **
|$ 0.86
|0.80 USD
|Total number of grams released for
Sale
|1,156,012
|1,417,096
|Total grams sold (medical
to be creative)
|961,052
|1,245,317
|Average selling price per gram
|$ 3.08
|$ 3.57
|Retail unit
|Total grams sold (retail)
|1 087 522
|1,490,825
|Average selling price per gram
|$ 7.26
|$ 5.81
|Number of transactions
Treaty
|184,750
|202 347
|Average transaction size
|$ 49.62
|$ 50.13
* Direct production cost per gram includes direct labor, nutrients, utilities, growing materials, and supply costs
** Total cost per gram includes direct production cost per gram plus labor, packaging, bottling and labeling costs
A complete analysis of the financial condition and results of operations of Delta 9 is provided in the Company’s MD&A for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at following address:www.sedar.com.
About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company that aims to bring the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other companies. Delta 9’s wholly owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9 shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DN” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “DLTNF”. For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.
Disclaimer regarding forward-looking information
Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements which are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements relating to (i) the Company’s expansion plans; and (ii) the production of Companys cannabis. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in Delta 9’s annual information form dated March 31, 2021 which has been filed on SEDAR. . No assurance can be given that any of the events contemplated by forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do, what benefit the Company will derive from them. Readers are urged to carefully consider these factors when evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required. by the applicable titles. laws.
1From the company gRoss profit Is calculated before adjustments for changes in biological assets.
2The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported operating income (loss), before interest and taxes, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, and the effects of fair value. accounting for biological assets and inventories. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and the Adjusted EBITDA allocation as described above provide meaningful and useful financial information, as these measures demonstrate the performance of the Company’s operating activities.