Paysafe starts negotiating again | Barron’s

Text size





Paysafe is public again after completing its $ 9 billion merger with Bill Foleys’ latest blank check company.

Paysafe (symbol: PSFE) opened on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Last week, approved shareholders Paysafes selling $ 9 billion to



Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II,



Bill Foley’s latest special purpose acquisition company.



Blackstone Group



(BX) and



CVC Capital



now own the majority of Paysafe.

Paysafe has the right assets, the team and the strategy in place to capitalize on a tremendous opportunity for long-term value creation in the payments industry, particularly in iGaming which is really starting to open up in the US, Foley , who is Paysafes non-executive chairman, said in a statement. Foley, a renowned investor in financial services, is the Chairman of Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Black Knight (BKI).

This is the second time that Paysafe has been public. The payment company negotiated on the



London Stock Exchange



until 2017, when Blackstone and CVC deprived the company in a $ 3.9 billion deal.

This time around, as a public company, Paysafe sees a great opportunity in iGaming, CEO Philip McHugh said. About 75% of online gambling operators use Paysafe to process payments, he said. This includes operators like DraftKings,



William hill,



Betfair, Bet365,



Golden Nugget online games



(GNOG), PokerStars, and more, he said. IGaming players can use Paysafes Skrill and Neteller digital wallets, instant ACH and eCash via paysafecard or Paysafecash to place bets.

McHugh believes there is still a lot of growth available in the US iGaming market. Online gambling revenues are expected to reach $ 127.3 billion in 2027, up from $ 59.6 billion in 2020, according to Grand View Research. In 2018, the Supreme Court repealed a federal ban on sports betting, paving the way for online betting. So far, sports betting is legal in nearly a dozen states, although only a handful allow online casino gambling and online poker, BettingUSA.com said.

We believe in iGaming, said McHugh, who believes there is a possibility that five to six other states will legalize online betting faster than expected. I certainly think a majority of states will turn to online gaming in the next few years. It’s a very good market to have a strong presence, he said. Barrons.

Founded in 1996, Paysafe is a payment platform that connects businesses and consumers across 70 types of payment in over 40 currencies around the world. Paysafe, of London, processed $ 98 billion in annualized transaction volume in 2019. It employs around 3,000 people.

One of the reasons Paysafe sought to go public was to get out of debt. With the sale to SPAC of Foley, Paysafe expected to repay around $ 1.1 billion in unpaid debt, CFO Izzy Dawood said on a conference call in December. McHugh said the company’s debt is now about 3.5 times the debt compared to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Paysafe will also look to acquire, McHugh said. I think there is an opportunity for mergers and acquisitions in iGaming, said McHugh, who noted that Paysafe will be looking at digital wallets and other alternative payment methods. We believe there are dozens and dozens of other companies, he said.

Write to Luisa Beltran at [email protected]