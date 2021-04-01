Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Announces Separate Trading of its Class A Common Shares and Warrants, effective on or about April 5, 2021





NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (Nasdaq: TSIBU) (the “Company”) announced that the holders of the units sold as part of the Company’s initial public offering of 30,000,000 units, which closed on February 17, 2021, may choose to trade separately the Class A ordinary shares and the warrants included in the units starting on or about April 5, 2021. Non-segregated units will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “TSIBU”, and each of the Class A common shares and warrants will trade separately on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “TSIB” and ” TSIBW, “respectively. No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Unitholders should direct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the agent transfers from the Company, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. It was created with the aim of carrying out a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies. The initial public offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus can be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or email: [email protected]; or Allen & Company LLC, 711 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attn: Prospectus Department, phone: (212) 339-2220, or email: [email protected]. A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or sale. qualification. under the securities laws of those states or jurisdictions. About Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II, a Delaware company, is a blank check company whose commercial purpose is to carry out a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies. The sponsor of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. He is Tishman Speyer Innovation Sponsor II, LLC, a subsidiary of Tishman Speyer Properties, LP (“Tishman speyer“), a leading owner, developer, operator and manager of premier real estate investments in 28 key markets across United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With a global vision, field expertise and a personalized approach, Tishman speyer is able to foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate the evolving needs of its customers. By focusing on health and wellness, creating informed places and customer-centric initiatives such as its tenant services platform, ZO., And its flexible space and co-working brand, Studio, Tishman speyer not only takes care of its physical buildings, but of the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. SOURCE Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II

