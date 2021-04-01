Quilter sells international business for 483 million euros





Quilter is seeking to sell its international business, Quilter International, to insurer Utmost Group for £ 483million. The sale has been unanimously approved by Quilter’s board of directors and will allow the group to focus on its wealth management business in the UK. The £ 483million price includes a 5% interest charge on the base consideration of £ 460million from January 1, 2021. This assumes a December 31, 2021 completion and fund multiple price own Solvency II 2020 of 0.84x. Quilter is now awaiting regulatory approval from various jurisdictions to complete the sale. Quilter International, the Isle of Man-based investment platform for cross-border investments for UK residents, had £ 21.8 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. A sale of this unit has been planned since a strategic review of the activity was initiated in December 2020 following a management change. “[The sale] allows us to focus on accelerating our growth and efficiency plans, as well as simplifying and focusing our business on its high net worth and high net worth clients proposition in the UK, ”said Paul Feeney, CEO by Quilter. “It also gives us the ability to deliver a significant new distribution of capital to shareholders. With the recent completion of our platform transformation program, we are poised for strong growth. “ Following the sale, Quilter will focus on growing its customers’ cash flow and expects to achieve an operating margin of at least 25% in 2023 (reaching 30% in 2025). A portion of the net cash proceeds from the sale, around £ 450million, will be used to accelerate this growth while an allocation will also be used as a dividend for Quilter International shareholders. Quilter will also recommence repayment of the remaining £ 200million of proceeds from the sale of Quilter Life Assurance, with an initial tranche of £ 50million of the next £ 100million of regulatory approved surrenders expected to begin shortly. Jon Yarker is a freelance journalist for FTAdviser

