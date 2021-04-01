SEC opens preliminary investigation into Archegos Bill Hwang after $ 30 billion stock liquidation





Topline The Securities and Exchange Commission has opened a preliminary investigation into Sung Kook Bill Hwang, whose Archegos Capital Management rocked the markets by defaulting on risky margin calls last week and resulted in losses of $ 30 billion, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The headquarters of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen in Washington, DC, … [+] January 28, 2021. AFP via Getty Images

Highlights Bloomberg noted that regulatory review is routine after a market incident like the one that occurred last week, and is in its early stages and will not necessarily lead to allegations of wrongdoing. Since Hwangs Archegos is a family office, it was not required to meet certain SEC reporting requirements which in other cases could have set off red flags for regulators. Hwang installed with the SEC in a 2012 insider trading and market manipulation case. His former firm, Tiger Asia Management, pleaded guilty. Key context Archegos defaulted on highly leveraged margin calls last Friday, sparking an inflammatory sell-off of some $ 30 billion of shares, including ViacomCBS, Baidu, Tencent Music Entertainment and Discovery Communications, as banks rushed to unwind their positions. Credit Suisse and Nomuratwo brokerage firms warned this week of large losses. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were also forced to liquidate positions they held for Archegos, but did so faster than other banks and the Wall Street newspaper reported Tuesday. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Large number 10 billion dollars. This is what the big banks could lose as a result of their Archegos liquidation transactions, JPMorgan analysts said this week. To monitor After the rout of the past few weeks, Wall Street investors are starting to fear that the big banks are considering cracking down on the risky margin debt that caused Archegos to defaults, which could lead to more liquidation sales if investors are forced to leave their positions. Further reading The company behind the $ 30 billion fire in financial markets has disclosed next to nothing (Forbes) Here’s why Wall Street is worried about more forced sales after the $ 30 billion fire sale on Friday (Forbes) Nomura and Credit Suisse warn of large losses in Archegos fire, and bank stocks collapse (Forbes) Archegos Capitals Bill Hwang has invested $ 590 million in his charitable foundation. Here is where it happened. (Forbes)

