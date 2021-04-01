Total voting rights London Stock Exchange: OSB





LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 PLC OSB GROUP (the company) Total voting rights As of March 31, 2021, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights was 447,655,715 ordinary shares of 0.01 each. No shares are held in treasury stock. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 447,655,715. The figure of 447,655,715 can be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine s ” they are required to notify their interest or a change of their interest in the Company under the Disclosure Guidelines and Transparency Rules of the Conducting Authority. Ask for information: PLC OSB GROUP

Nickesha Graham-Burrell

Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634835796 Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959 Notes to Editors



About OSB GROUP PLC OSB started its activities as a bank on February 1, 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On October 4, 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiaries. On November 30, 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company of OSB group. OSB is a retail lending and savings group licensed by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group presents its reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services. OneSavings Bank OneSavings Bank primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rental purchases, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage loans, residential development finance, bespoke and specialized residential loans, secured lines of finance and asset finance. OneSavings Bank issues mortgages organically through specialty brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialty brands, including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It differentiates itself through the use of a highly qualified, tailor-made underwriting and an efficient operating model. OneSavings Bank is primarily funded by retail savings from the long-standing Kent Reliance, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the south-east of England. The diversification of funding is currently ensured by securitization programs, the Term Funding Scheme, the Term Funding Scheme for SME and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo.

Chartered Court Financial Services (CCFS) CCFS is focused on providing rental and specialty residential mortgage loans, mortgage services, administrative and credit counseling and retail savings products. It operates through its three brands Precise Mortgages, Exact Mortgage Experts and Charter Savings Bank. It is distinguished by its expertise in risk management and advanced technology and automated systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong control of credit and collateral risks and rapid product development and innovation. These factors enabled strong growth in the balance sheet while maintaining high quality mortgage assets. CCFS is primarily funded by retail savings from its Charter Savings Bank brand. The diversification of funding is currently ensured by securitization programs, the Term Funding Scheme, the Term Funding Scheme for SME and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo.

