Airtel Africa receives $ 100 million for its mobile money business from Mastercard – TechCrunch

Two weeks ago, TPG’s Rise Fund invested $ 200 million in Airtel Mobile Commerce BV (AMC BV) – the telecommunications mobile money business Airtel Africa. After closing the deal, Bharti Airtel subsidiary said it was still in discussions to sell an additional minority stake (25% of issued capital) to more potential investors. Today, he announced a new investor – global payments provider Mastercard in a deal that will see Airtel Africa receive an additional $ 100 million for its mobile money business. AMC BV – which operates one of the largest financial services on the continent, giving users access to the mobile wallet, support for international money transfer, lending and virtual credit card – is rated at 2.65 billions of dollars. The two firms are not foreign to each other. In 2019, they ink an agreement that allowed Airtel Africa’s 100 million subscribers in 14 countries to access Mastercard’s global network. (This partnership saw no exchange of money between Mastercard and Airtel Africa.) Airtel Africa and Mastercard said today that they have “extended trade agreements and signed a new trade framework that will deepen their partnerships in many geographies and areas, including card issuance, payment gateway, payment processing, merchant acceptance and money transfer solutions, among others. AMC BV’s $ 2.65 billion valuation on a cash and debt free basis remains unchanged from last time. This means that TPG’s Rise Fund and Mastercard will respectively hold 7.55% and 3.775% of the units at the end of their transactions. For Mastercard, the transaction will close in two tranches, $ 75 million invested during the first closing (which will be finalized in the next four months), and $ 50 million to be invested during the second closing. By selling a minority stake in the mobile money business to The Rise Fund, Mastercard and other potential investors, the carrier believes it can raise enough cash to monetize its mobile money business and pursue a possible quotation in four years. In addition to receiving investments from the Rise Fund of TPG and Mastercard, Airtel Africa has also started selling some assets. Last week, the company sold 1,424 telecommunications tower companies in Madagascar and Malawi to Helios Towers for $ 119 million. Helios and Airtel Africa have also agreed to swap tower assets in Chad and Gabon, although details remain undisclosed. These efforts are focused on the company’s pursuit of strategic asset monetization, investment opportunities, and ultimately debt reduction. “With today’s announcement, we are pleased to welcome Mastercard as an investor in our mobile money business, joining The Rise Fund, which we announced two weeks ago,” said the Airtel Africa CEO Raghunath Mandava on this investment. “This is a continuation of our strategy to increase minority stake in our mobile money business with the intention of listing this business within four years. We are significantly strengthening our existing strategic relationship with Mastercard to help us realize the full potential of the substantial opportunity to improve financial inclusion in our countries of operation. “

