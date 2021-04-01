Hong Kong Stock Exchange Proposes To Reduce Capital Requirements, Expand Qualifications For Secondary Listing As It Launches Two-Month Consultation On Further Listing Reforms





Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), the world's largest market operator by value, will enter a two-month consultation period to solicit public comment on a plan to extend its listing reforms to attract more companies to raise capital on the city stock exchange. . "These proposals would allow a greater number of issuers [their] Greater China centers of gravity on the secondary list to provide Hong Kong investors with the convenience of trading stocks … [with] cultural and economic ties with Greater China within the opening hours of the local market and under the protections offered by the Hong Kong regulatory regime, "the exchange said. Do you have questions on the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP knowledge, our new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. The consultation which ended on May 31 highlights how Hong Kong, the world's largest IPO market for seven of the past 12 years in terms of capital raised, continues to seek an edge to help it compete. New York, Shanghai and Shenzhen to keep him in pole position. In total, 45 companies have raised US $ 60 billion from the new listing regime of 2018 until today, or about 40% of all IPOs in the city during the period, adding 11 trillion. of HK dollars (1.4 trillion US dollars) to the market capitalization of Hong Kong. alt => "The proposal to reduce entry requirements for secondary enrollment will encourage more businesses to enroll here, which will offer more [investment] Said Gordon Tsui, chairman of the Hong Kong Securities Association, an industry guild for brokers. Hong Kong investors. HKEX plans to allow U.S. listed companies domiciled in Greater China to register through secondary lists, expanding the qualification to allow those outside the "innovation" industry to raise. capital. Companies with variable voting rights, or with several categories of shares, must still be defined as "innovative" to be eligible. The story continues Companies with a minimum valuation of 3 billion Hong Kong dollars ($ 386 million) after five years of listing on a recognized stock exchange such as in the United States or London may also qualify for secondary listings in Hong Kong. The capitalization is raised to HK $ 10 billion after two years, a drastic reduction from the current minimum threshold of HK $ 40 billion, according to the HKEX proposal. A series of listing reforms pushed by the HKEX and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) took effect in 2018, allowing tech start-ups and pre-revenue biotech companies to raise capital. This attracted the owner of this newspaper, Alibaba Group Holding, Kuaishou Technology, Xiaomi and a large number of internet companies to make Hong Kong the new technology center of Asia. Some of the proposed changes only apply to Chinese companies listed in the United States that were listed overseas before December 2017, when the exchange announced the listing reform. This time around, the proposed changes to the listing rules focus on secondary listings, providing sanctuary for Chinese companies listed overseas as they face increasing scrutiny and political pressure to leave New York or d 'other world markets. As an added attraction, dual-listed companies can move their primary listings to Hong Kong if they pull out of the United States, without having to change their shareholding structure, HKEX said. The further liberalization provides a counterweight to the expected decline in market activity, with Hong Kong due to increase the stamp duty on transactions by 30 percent as of August 1. This article was originally published in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most official voice reporting on China and Asia for over a century.







