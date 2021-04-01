Government to offer $ 1 billion cash incentive to every chipmaker who ‘makes in India’

The government estimates that it would cost around $ 5-7 billion to set up a chip manufacturing unit in India and that it would take 2-3 years after all approvals were in place.

India is offering over $ 1 billion in cash to every semiconductor company that sets up manufacturing units in the country as it seeks to build on its smartphone assembly industry and strengthen its electronics supply chain, two officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis Make in India drive has helped make India the second largest mobile maker in the world after China. New Delhi believes it is time for chip companies to take root in the country.

The government will give cash incentives of more than $ 1 billion to every company that sets up chip manufacturing units, a senior government official told Reuters, declining to be named because he was not. allowed to speak with the media.

We assure them that the government will be a buyer and that there will also be mandates in the private market (for companies to buy locally made chips).

How to disburse the cash incentives has yet to be decided and the government has asked the industry for comment, said a second government source, who also declined to be identified.

Governments around the world are subsidizing the construction of semiconductor factories as chip shortages hamper the automotive and electronics industries and highlight the global dependence on Taiwan for supplies.

India is also keen to establish reliable suppliers for its electronics and telecommunications industry to reduce its dependence on China following last year’s border skirmishes.

Locally manufactured chips will be named as trusted sources and may be used in products ranging from CCTV cameras to 5G equipment, the first source said.

But the sources did not say whether any semiconductor companies have expressed interest in establishing units in India.

India’s technology ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

PREVIOUS ATTEMPTS

India has tried to win over semiconductor players before, but companies have been put off by India’s wobbly infrastructure, unstable power supply, bureaucracy and poor planning. (reut.rs/3fyV6Zr)

New government pressure to attract chipmakers is more likely to succeed, following the success of the smartphone industry, industry insiders say.

In addition, Indian conglomerates, such as the Tata Group, have also expressed interest in getting into high-tech electronics and manufacturing.

India invited an expression of interest from chipmakers in December for the establishment of manufacturing units in the country or for the acquisition of these manufacturing units abroad by an Indian company or consortium. .

The government has extended the last date for submitting this expression of interest to the end of March from Jan.31, given the level of demand from the industry, the government source said.

Abu Dhabi-based Next Orbit Ventures fund has applied to settle in India, he said on Wednesday. An auto industry source said she did so as the head of an investor consortium.

A chip shortage is holding back India’s auto industry just as it sees the first signs of a recovery in demand after sales slump in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Officials from India’s Ministry of Technology met with executives from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), a leading auto industry body, earlier this year to assess the demand from automakers for chips, said three sources from the automotive industry on condition of anonymity.

The government estimates that it would cost around $ 5-7 billion to set up a chip manufacturing unit in India and that it would take 2-3 years after all approvals were in place, the company said. one of the sources of the automotive industry.

The source added that New Delhi was willing to offer companies concessions, including duty exemptions, research and development fees and interest-free loans.