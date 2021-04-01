AFARAK RE STRUCTURES ITS FUNDING Helsinki Stock Exchange: AFAGR





17: 00London, 19: 00Helsinki, March 31, 2021-Afarak Group Plc (“Afarak” or “the Company”) (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR) Afarak restructures its financing Stock market release On May 29, 2019, Afarak entered into a commercial agreement regarding its financing and an agreement to purchase chromium ore. Against prepayment, Afarak has delivered South African chrome ore on a regular basis from May 2019. Due to market conditions and the ensuing pandemic outbreak, Afarak was unable to deliver the ore as planned. The debt was due and has been recorded in short-term debt in the amount of USD 25,680,345 as at 12.31.2020. Afarak has now agreed that the actions of Afarak Trading Ltd, Turk Maadin Sirketi AS and Afarak Elektrowerk Weisweiler GmbH be taken in order to secure the performance of Afarak and its group. In return for this, Afarak Trading Ltd will get support with working capital for Low Carbon operations and a revised payment plan for debt. According to the payment plan, the debt will be paid in installments and the last installment is due on 07.02.2022, with the possibility of revising the repayment schedule. Helsinki, March 31, 2021 AFARAK GROUP PLC Board of directors For more information, please contact: Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck @ afarak.com Financial reports and other information for investors are available on the Company’s website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on sustainable growth with a specialty alloys business in southern Europe and a ferroalloys business in South Africa. The company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK). Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Main media

www.afarak.com

