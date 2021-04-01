11 things you can do in Liverpool over Easter weekend 2021





The four day Easter weekend has arrived and we can smell the chocolate and the hot toasted buns (but that could be because we’ve eaten most of them already). For anyone lucky enough to be away from work, it’s a bit early for a lot to come back, we have to wait a week or so to eat and drink in the open air, and for the stores to reopen. But there is still a lot to go out or stay and do to make the most of what feels like a long weekend with decent weather. Whatever your planning, here are some ideas for spending the perfect Easter weekend. Keep All Those Easter Eggs Away Or Make Room For More We’ve all become expert walkers over the past year or so, but when the sun is shining it’s always great to get out and walk around and it’s the cheapest and easiest way to exercise. . The easing of restrictions on March 29 means we can now go a little further so that we can explore more and try out some of the area’s most beautiful walks that were previously not allowed by the rules.

Go on the River of Light trail After strong winds closed it last weekend, the River of Light trail is back, but only until Easter Monday night, so make sure you don’t miss it. The 11 illuminated works of art are laid out along a 2km walking route and Visit Liverpool has created a map to make it super easy to see them all or choose a few you like. The six or two household rule applies, but they are quite scattered and you can always put on a mask if you are worried about the crowds. It’s less busy later too and they’re on until 10:30 p.m. Head to the beach Don’t rush to Formby all at once, although it is lovely, as it can really get beaten on Bank Holiday weekends and there are plenty of other brilliant beaches on our doorstep. No need to get stuck for centuries in a traffic jam and not being able to find a place to park – pack a picnic and some games for the kids and head out to the sands around Southport and Wirral or head out to visit the Iron Men in Crosby. . Meet at the garden center OK, this is the idea that some people have of Heaven and some not so much, but if you are a fan of your garden and we love them all a little more over the past year, then this is it. is the perfect time to show her some love. Stock up on plants now and have them dig, then you’ll soon see a colorful return on your efforts. If you’re in South Liverpool, Aigburth Hall Nurseries is open all weekend, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and in Prescot, Whitakers is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. except Easter Sunday. The Sefton Meadows Garden Center in Maghull is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily except Easter Sunday. Order food and drinks and go out into the garden with your 6 We can finally have up to six people from two households around for a few drinks and something to eat in the garden, which seems like the best way to spend the weekend. Fire up the barbecue or continue to support our local independents before it fully reopens and have something delivered. LIDS has done an incredible job securing deliveries throughout the lockdown, and Easters are no different. Take your pick of beers from Love Lane, The Handyman or Black Lodge Brewery or sangria in the sun from Balearic House Drinks Company. There are too many to mention them all, but how about cupcakes and treats from Lauras Little Bakery, Ms. Danvers’ giant golden white chocolate crushed heart filled with Easter candy or an Idle Hands cocktail basket? with Gin Murphys and handmade Toxteth chocolate? Find lots of delivery ideas in our delivery directory here. And there are always more choccy Easter treats Fancy running out of supermarket eggs and getting something a little different and local for an Easter treat? Liverpool artisan bakery and chocolate maker Coco Baroquemakes Easter Eggs filled with Muscovado Caramel and Lotus Biscoff and The Midnight Deliverys has amazing Egg of Crme brownie towers. mute dough Liverpool have some pretty special Easter cookies or if you want to be really fancy, Art school offers a range of beautiful Easter eggs and artisan chocolates in its Emporium, made in-house by its team. In Wirral, don’t forget The chocolate cellar which has lots of Easter treats including unicorn eggs! Take part in the Ladies Day Virtual Style Award This year the Aintree Racecourse has extended the Virtual Style price, so you have a full week to participate, starting Friday April 2nd. We will be part of the jury and crown the winners on Friday April 9 in the afternoon, at the close of registrations. Get your prettiest dress and iron this three-piece suit as we celebrate one of the city’s favorite days at home with A Grand Day In! Get more information here.

Bake your own Easter cookies Last week we teamed up with Claire House for the virtual Butterfly Bake. Laura’s little bakery allowed us to discover her baking secrets and taught us how to create the perfect Easter cookies. Watch the video above and get ready! Discover the Biennale The Biennale is back in Liverpool, which means unusual works of art are popping up in the city where you might not be expecting them. If you loved the River of Light and want to do something else arty this weekend, check out the Biennale’s outdoor sculptures, sound and digital works. Learn more here. Take the kids on an Easter egg hunt in Liverpool ONE The Easter bunny was at @Liverpool_ONE pic.twitter.com/TEXFZwW4Ga The Liverpool Guide (@TheGuideLpool) March 25, 2021 If you don’t or even do your own Easter egg hunt at home, Liverpool ONE has a great to take the kids. Help Egg find his friends Flopsy, Lenny, Flora, Darcey, Chuck, Buzz and Colin on the giant Easter Eggs in Paradise Place, share a photo of your favorite and you could win one of 6 gift bags fromArt Cass. Take it easy with a movie (Easter-y) on TV No need to cram stuff every minute of the long weekend, sometimes you just want to take it easy and watch TV. Obviously Line of Duty ep3 is Sunday, that goes without saying, but if you’re looking for something more Easter-themed, try the cute live / animated Bunny Tale Hop on Netflix (voiced by Russell Brand EB ) or, for a classic, The Easter Parade with Judy Garland is on BBC2 on Easter Sunday. (Spike Lees BlacKkKlansman isn’t in Easter-y distance but it’s on C4 Saturday night and it’s awesome).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos