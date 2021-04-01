India’s electricity demand falls for the first time in 35 years





FILE PHOTO: People loom as they stand on balconies during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi , India, April 5, 2020. REUTERS / Adnan Abidi / File photo CHENNAI (Reuters) – India’s annual electricity demand fell for the first time in at least 35 years in the fiscal year through March, government data reviewed by Reuters showed, mainly due to of strict coronavirus-induced lockdowns across the country. Electricity demand fell 1% in the year ended March 2021, data shows, mainly due to the imposition of lockouts that have resulted in lower electricity consumption for six consecutive months. ending in August. Electricity demand has since picked up and production rose 23.3% in March from a year earlier, Reuters analysis of daily load shipping data from federal grid operator POSOCO showed. , making it the seventh consecutive monthly increase and the fastest since March 2010. Electricity production fell by 0.2% in the year 2020/21, compared to the previous year, according to POSOCO data. Power generation in March grew much faster than the average 6% increase over the past six months, mainly because India imposed an intense national lockdown in the last week of March 2020, resulting in a dramatic drop in energy consumption. Demand for electricity has been steadily increasing this year due to a pickup in economic activity and amid the warmer temperatures recorded in March in northern India, which could have led to a increased use of air conditioning. Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Tom Hogue and Rashmi Aich

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos