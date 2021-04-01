NFT Investments Plans listed on the London Stock Exchange Venture Market

Bloomberg

How Masayoshi Sons Money Guy Lex Greensill went from hero to zero

(Bloomberg) – In February 2020, Masayoshi Son of SoftBank Group Corp. visited Indonesia, offering to invest billions of dollars in the development of a new capital. Among the entourage was Lex Greensill, at the time a Sons favorite, SoftBank had invested $ 1.5 billion in the eponymous Greensills finance company, but in a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Son introduced Greensill as the money guy, according to local television. A year later, the money guy has become a money pit. Greensill Capital collapsed in March in one of the most spectacular financial explosions in recent years, sending shockwaves through a Swiss banking giant, two of Japan’s biggest companies and an industrial empire of British tycoons. it is among the worst in the history of its Vision Fund, alongside the implosion of WeWork Cos., another SoftBank portfolio company. That probably won’t stop SoftBank from posting its best quarter on record, including more than $ 30 billion in profit at Vision Fund, thanks to the IPO of South Korean e-commerce company Coupang Inc. and a booming valuation of the Chinese start-up. Didi Chuxing Technology Co., according to people familiar with the matter. Still, the episode highlights the risks of Sons’ strategy of taking large stakes in startups and then encouraging those holding companies to collaborate with each other. : A junior executive from the Vision Fund has requested an introduction, said people familiar with the matter. As of May 2019, SoftBank had invested $ 800 million in Greensill. He put in an additional $ 655 million in October. Soon the two had regular conversations, even though SoftBank had invested in more than 80 startups and Greensill was far from the largest, according to people close to the executives. Son presented Greensill at SoftBank events as an example of the cooperation he expected from companies in his portfolio, people said. Greensill received the same star treatment as former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann before him and, more recently, Ritesh Agarwal, Director of India. Oyo Hotels, which has since had to withdraw. In a presentation at a 2019 SoftBank shareholders meeting, photos of the three men, identifying them as artificial intelligence entrepreneurs in the greatest revolution in human history, Greensill, at his turn, looks forward to his conversations with SoftBank Founder, Executives at One of the great things about joining the SoftBank Vision Fund family wasn’t just the network, the capital and the advice, it actually had Masa as a partner and mentor, said Greensill on a now deleted. Vision Fund web page. He worked with us, and especially with me, to reflect on our core business and how we can really take that core business and tackle other inequalities and other challenges that exist in the global market. Cluster of strategy # 1, taking non-controlling stakes in the world’s largest technology companies and encouraging them to cooperate. In theory, startups would operate the WeWorks network of coworking spaces or use Uber Technologies Inc.’s drivers for deliveries. Greensills’ role was to provide struggling SoftBank startups with easy access to financing without having to pledge onerous collateral. Former Morgan Stanley banker Greensill, 44, founded his company in 2011, focusing on the extension of short-term loans secured against bills. But some of the funding provided to SoftBank’s companies was based on expected future sales, not actual invoices, people familiar with the practice said. The loans, securitized and turned into bond-like instruments known as banknotes , have been presented to some investors as supported by transactions, according to marketing materials and people familiar with the matter. Investors thought they had short-term debt, the people said. Numerous loans have been made through Credit Suisse Group AG’s supply chain funds that have attracted $ 10 billion from investors. Among the borrowers were holding companies SoftBank Oyo, mobile software company Fair Financial Corp. and modular construction start-up Katerra Inc., SoftBank was also an investor in Credit Suisse funds, which led to conflict of interest accusations against the Japanese company. This sparked an internal review by the Swiss bank and SoftBank withdrew $ 700 million from the funds.Having a company within the Vision Fund that allows startups to get cash easily may not be a good idea, Kirk Boodry, analyst at Redex Research in Tokyo, told Bloomberg News. Easy money can mess things up because the reviews are confusing and you don’t know if you’re doing it right. He called Greensill loans an example of negative synergies. In the end, whatever positive synergies they get are unlikely to be relevant, he said. But the negative will come back to haunt them: it is in search of such synergies that Son proposed to invest in the new Indonesian capital on the island of Borneo and in a new city that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is building on the coast. Saudi Arabian Red Sea. . It was Sons’ dream that portfolio companies such as Katerra, Oyo, road transport startups Ola and Grab, and facial recognition company SenseTime Group, would win contracts. Greensill would help provide funding. The Greenills name has continued to appear in Vision Fund meetings and presentations, according to people familiar with the matter. When managing partners questioned investment ideas presented by transaction teams, questions often focused on liquidity, a common issue for startups. These talks often led to Greensill, people said, but in March 2020, a month after the trip to Indonesia, relations between Son and Greensill began to deteriorate. The pandemic was shrinking supply chains and investors withdrew billions of dollars from funds at Credit Suisse, Greensills’ largest funding source. Greensill turned to Son for capital, saying he might have to call on the financing it had provided to SoftBank’s portfolio companies. to people familiar with the conversations. Suddenly the weekly phone calls ended. Colin Fan, the former executive of Deutsche Bank AG who managed the investment for the Vision Fund, stopped attending Greensill board meetings at the Savoy Hotel opposite from his London office. on other investments, according to someone familiar with the matter, and a spokesperson for the Vision Fund said other SoftBank representatives remain active and share their concerns with Greensill management. But the two fund executives who continued to attend Greensill’s board meetings as observers mostly took notes and didn’t ask many questions, according to two people familiar with the matter. of Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., told the company it would not renew coverage on notes sold to investors, including Credit Suisse. In December 2020, with Greensill increasingly desperate for cash, SoftBank invested An additional $ 400 million in the finance company, in exchange for the cancellation of Katerras debt, so that Greensill could repurchase notes in Credit Suisse funds. He also invested an additional $ 200 million in the construction business. After WeWork, SoftBank promised not to spend a lot of money after the bad, but here we are again, said Boodry, the analyst. They knew there were issues with Greensill, and they put more money into it. It’s almost as if they take the failure of these businesses personally. SoftBank held around 25% of Greensill at the end of last year, according to people familiar with the matter. He is now seeking $ 1.15 billion as a creditor to Greensill, who filed for insolvency in the UK on March 8. partner of the Vision Fund in January to become a senior advisor. The company did not give a reason. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse is examining the role of board members, including CEO Thomas Gottstein, in its investigation into the relationship with the late lender. And, in Germany, regulators have asked prosecutors to examine how Bremen-based Greensills Bank accounted for assets linked to British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta. Greensill said he sought advice from law firms before classifying his assets and complied with requests from German regulators. As for Indonesia, Son has yet to follow through on his pledge to invest in new capital. He backed the merger of e-commerce provider Tokopedia, a portfolio company of SoftBank, with another Indonesian start-up, giant Gojek, which could potentially make a healthy profit. (Corrects and updates paragraph on Colin Fans' portfolio companies.)