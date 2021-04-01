Kenorland Minerals Ltd. is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 3WQ0





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (FSE: 3WQ0) (“Kenorland“or “the company“) is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“ESF“) under the trade symbol 3WQ0. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the largest stock exchange in Germany and one of the largest in the world in terms of trade volume and market capitalization. Listing will give Kenorland access to a wider audience of investors Germany and Europe as well as adding to its liquidity. The company is currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange on Canada. Zach’s Flood, Chairman and CEO, said: “We are very pleased to be listed on the ESF. With a commitment to create shareholder value, Kenorland will continue to make itself known in the European market, which has a base knowledgeable investors and traditionally very active in the junior resource sector. “ About Kenorland Minerals Kenorland Minerals Ltd (TSX.V KLD) is a mining exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based at Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Kenorland is focused on early to late stage exploration in North America. The Company currently has three projects where work is being completed under a counterpart agreement with third parties. The Frotet and Chicobi projects, both located Quebec, Canada, are offered as an option to Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. and the Chebistuan project, also located at Quebec, is available as an option to Newmont Corporation. The Company also owns 100% of the late-stage Tanacross Cu-Au porphyry project as well as an option to earn up to 70% from Newmont Corporation on the Healy project, both located at Alaska, United States. Further information can be found on the company’s website www.kenorlandminerals.com Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as “plans”, “expects”, “believes”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of. those words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “could”, “will be taken”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulators, which could cause the results, results, actual performance, prospects and opportunities differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available at management at the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. has therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date hereof. press release, and no guarantee can be given that such events will occur. or not at all. Except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Kenorland Minerals Ltd. Zach’s Flood President and CEO Phone: +1 604 363 1779 [email protected] Kenorland Minerals Ltd. Francis macdonald Executive Vice President, Exploration Phone: +1 778 322 8705 [email protected] SOURCE Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos