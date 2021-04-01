Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC invests $ 100 billion to expand capacity





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Taiwan’s leading computer chip maker, plans to invest $ 100 billion over the next three years to expand manufacturing capacity and support research and development

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a major computer chip maker, plans to invest $ 100 billion over the next three years to expand its manufacturing capacity and support research and development, the company said Thursday. The world’s largest contract semiconductor producer, TSMC said it expects faster growth thanks to long-term trends such as the introduction of next-generation telecommunications and high-performance computing. The coronavirus pandemic, meanwhile, is increasing demand for electronic devices as the world increasingly relies on digitization. TSMC works closely with our customers to meet their needs in a sustainable manner, “the company said in an emailed statement. It did not give further details on the planned investments. TSMC manufactures processor chips for big brands like Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. Rising demand pushed revenues 18% higher in January-February compared to a year earlier, he reported earlier . Intel, Samsung Electronics in South Korea and other chipmakers have also increased their investments to meet growing demand and the competition for market share in advanced semiconductors. Most of the semiconductors used in smartphones, medical equipment, computers, and other products are made in Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Last week, Intel announced plans to spend $ 20 billion on expanding production, building two new factories in Arizona. The company is expanding its foundry business but lags behind TSMC in developing a next-generation chip manufacturing process. TSMC operates a semiconductor wafer manufacturing plant in Camas, Wash., And design centers in San Jose, California, and Austin, Texas. It has announced plans to invest $ 3.5 billion in a second U.S. manufacturing site, in North Phoenix, Arizona, as concerns grow over U.S. heavy reliance on sources in Asia. for high-tech components.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos