Latest interest rates on PPF, NSC, Sukanya Samriddhi and more





The government Thursday withdrew his order this indicated a sharp reduction of 40 to 110 basis points in small savings schemes, including the public provident fund (PPF) and the national savings certificate (NSC). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted earlier today saying that “the orders issued by the surveillance will be withdrawn”. The interest rates on the GoI’s small savings plans will continue to be at the rates that existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, that is, at the rates that prevailed from March 2021.

Orders issued by surveillance are withdrawn. @EndMinIndia @PIB_India Nirmala Sitharaman (nsitharaman) April 1, 2021 With interest rates returning to their previous levels, we take a look at major small savings plans and what an individual gets out of them by investing 10,000 rupees in capital. Public provident fund (PPF) A public provident fund or PPF is a long-term tax saving instrument that gives a fixed interest rate annually on the amount you have invested during the year. It has a 15-year lock-in period. In a PPF account, the interest you earn is tax exempt and the amount deposited during the fiscal year can be claimed under section 80C. Following the announcement by the Minister of Finance earlier today, the PPF interest rate drops to 7.1 percent, which is compounded annually. So if you invest an amount of Rs 10,000, it will increase to Rs 10,710 after 1 year, thus earning Rs 710 in interest. National Savings Certificate (NSC) A National Savings Certificate or NSC has a term of five years and comes with a fixed interest rate. The interest rate available on NSC is 6.8 percent, compounded annually but payable at maturity. If you invest an amount of Rs 10,000, it will increase to Rs 10,680 after 1 year, earning Rs 680 through interest. Sukanya Samriddhi account scheme The Sukanya Samriddhi Account System, also known as Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, is a savings program launched in 2015 as part of the government’s “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” initiative. It can only be opened by the natural or legal guardian of a girl under 10 years old. The account expires at the end of 21 years from the date of opening. In the event that the marriage of the account holder takes place before the expiration of a period of 21 years, the operation of the account will not be authorized beyond the date of his marriage. A minimum of Rs 1,000 and a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh can be invested in this program during a fiscal year. Currently, it provides 7.6% interest compounded annually. If you invest Rs 10,000 / – in this scheme, it will increase to Rs 10,760 after one year, thus earning Rs 760 through interest. Kisan Vikas Patra Kisan Vikas Patra is a savings plan available from India Post in the form of certificates. This is a small, fixed rate savings program that doubles your investment after a predetermined period of time (currently 124 months at 6.9% interest). Investing Rs 10,000 here turns into Rs 10,690 after 1 year, which gives Rs 690 interest. Savings plan for the elderly The Seniors Savings Program provides regular income with the highest security and tax savings benefits. It is available for over 60s. It provides for a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80C. Right now it offers 7.4 percent which is compounded quarterly and paid for. An investment of Rs 10,000 will increase to Rs 10,708.06 in one year under this scheme, earning you Rs 708.06 per interest.







