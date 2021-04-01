The Genesis X is a curvy, high-tech luxury EV concept





Carmudi Kia unveils its very first battery-electric vehicle, the EV6 A few weeks after the publication of teaser photos, the vehicle is finally in the open. Korean car brand Kia has dropped the curtains of its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the new Kia EV6. The latest offering is said to offer super-fast charging at long range and a distinctive look. Designed according to the new design philosophy of the “Opposites United” brand, the Kia EV6 is inspired by the contrasts of nature and humanity. Karim Habib, director of Kia’s global design center and senior vice president, noted that the EV6 featured progressive human-centered design and electrified power. We firmly believe that the EV6 is a compelling and relevant model for the new era of electric vehicles. With EV6, we aimed to create a distinctive and impactful design using a combination of sophisticated and high-tech features on pure, rich volumes while providing a unique space as a futuristic electric vehicle, Habib said. The EV6 is based on Kia’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), offering space in conjunction with a 2900mm wheelbase. Its space is supposed to be comparable to that of midsize SUVs. The fabrics are created from recycled plastic equivalent to 111 plastic water bottles, complementing thin and light seats for a futuristic motif. The Kia EV6 has a high-tech curved infotainment screen and the trunk capacity offers 520 liters of space 1300 liters when the second row seats are stowed. An additional 52 liters of storage space is offered on two-wheel drive offerings; 20 liters for all-wheel drive versions. For its powertrain, the Kia EV6 EV6 features several fully electric and zero-emission configurations, which include long-range (77.4 kWh) and standard (58.0 kWh) high-voltage batteries. The Kia EV6 offers charging capacities of 800 V and 400 V and does not need any additional components or adapters. Apart from that, the 800V charging capacity allows the EV6 to charge from 10 to 80% capacity in just 18 minutes, and its GT version can accelerate from zero to 100 km / h in 3.5 seconds with top speed. maximum of 260 km / h. Albert Biermann, Hyundai Motor Group President and Head of Research and Development Division, said the EV6 GT version demonstrates our technological leadership through its combination of outstanding charging performance and high-speed acceleration like a super sports car. . With our dedicated EV platform, there is no need to compromise between space and inspiring performance, he said. To maximize the driving range, the Kia EV6 uses energy recovery technology such as the energy efficient heat pump as standard, which screens waste heat from the car’s cooling system and from the intelligent regenerative braking system. Kia designed the EV6 with an improved suite of driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as Safe Exit Assist (SEA), Lane Follow Assist (LFA), Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) and Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), among others. . In its statement, Kia said the EV6 is the first part of Kias’ transition to the new era of electrification under the new brand slogan “A movement that inspires”. In addition, the EV6 marks the opening of the brand’s medium and long term strategy of making BEVs, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) 40% of total sales of by 2030. Kia Chairman and CEO Ho Sung Song noted that the latest offering, which will be produced in South Korea, “is the embodiment” of the new Kia. It was born to inspire every journey, through bold design, progressive engineering, innovative technologies and thrilling electrical performance, said Ho Sung Song. EV6 also represents the start of Kias’ long-term commitment to sustainable mobility, accelerating the transition not only to clean transportation, but also products, materials and manufacturing. The new Kia EV6 will go on sale in select global markets from the second half of 2021, with pre-orders starting March 30 in select markets. Photos of Kia Also read: Kia unveils its future electrification projects Kia launches the Purple M project for electric mobility Kia unveils its latest logo and its latest strategy

