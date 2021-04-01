Roanoke City and Alleghany health districts move to immunization phase 1c





ROANOKE, Virginia (WDBJ) – The ROanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts will begin vaccinating essential workers in phase 1c starting Friday, April 2. the Virginia Department of Health said the expansion is possible due to an increase in vaccines received this week, including 8,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. VDH stressed that these doses are not affected by the manufacturing error that occurred at a plant in Baltimore. RCAHD will continue to prioritize immunization of people in phase 1a and 1b who have registered to receive it. Phase 1a includes health workers and people living in long-term care facilities, while 1b includes people 65 years of age and older, essential frontline workers, and people 16 to 64 years of age with a condition. underlying medical condition that puts them at increased risk for serious illness. Phase 1c includes other essential workers in energy, water, wastewater and waste disposal, housing and construction, food services, transport and logistics , higher education institutions, finance, information and communications technology, media, legal services, public safety and public health. For more information on the phases, Click here. We are delighted with the progress we have made in the area of ​​immunizations in our community so far, said Cynthia Morrow, MD, MPH health director for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. ” expand immunization opportunities to more essential workers who have been waiting their turn. As a reminder, the best vaccine is the first that becomes available to you. Remember that vaccines are available upon prior registration and by appointment; Walk-ins are not accepted. Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine in Virginia can pre-register here or by calling 1-877-829-4682. You can pre-register even if you are not currently eligible to receive a vaccination. Those who register will be contacted when it is their turn to make an appointment. Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

