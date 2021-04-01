Is the Bourse closed on Good Friday and Easter 2021?





Most investors will benefit from a shorter vacation week. The stock exchange is closed on Good Friday, April 2, 2020, before the Easter Sunday holidays, which falls on April 4. As a result, no major profit is expected for Friday. But if Friday is a stock exchange holiday, it is only a partial public holiday for bond traders. Bond markets will close early Friday at 2 p.m., which is a deviation from 2020: Last year the bond market was not only completely closed on Good Friday, but also for Holy Thursday. Trading in stocks and bonds resumes their normal hours on Monday, the day after Easter. The following is a calendar of all stock and bond market holidays for 2021. Note that normal trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 am to 4:00 pm, Eastern time on weekdays. Stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early closing days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m. Holidays 2021 Dated Vacation NYSE Nasdaq Bond markets * Friday January 1 New Years Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, January 18 Martin Luther King Jr Day Closed Closed Closed Monday February 15th Washington Presidents Day / Birthday Closed Closed Closed Friday April 2 Good Friday Closed Closed Early closure

(Midday) Friday May 28 Friday before Memorial Day To open To open Early closure

(2:00 p.m.) Monday May 31 Memorial Day Closed Closed Closed Friday July 2 Friday before independence day To open To open Early closure

(2:00 p.m.) Monday July 5 Independence Day (observed) Closed Closed Closed Monday September 6 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, October 11 Christopher Columbus Day To open To open Closed Thursday November 11 Veterans Day To open To open Closed Thursday 25 November Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday November 26 Day after Thanksgiving Early closure

(1:00 p.m.) Early closure

(1:00 p.m.) Early closure

(2:00 p.m.) Thursday 23 December Day before Christmas Eve To open To open Early closure

(2:00 p.m.) Friday 24 December Christmas Eve (observed Christmas day) Closed Closed Closed Friday December 31 new year’s eve To open To open Early closure

(2:00 p.m.) * This is the vacation schedule recommended in the bond market by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This program is subject to change. Observations on public holidays When it comes to the stock and bond markets, if a public holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules: If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close the previous Friday.

If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close the following Monday. Stock and bond market hours Core trading hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 am to 4:00 pm on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer pre-market trading hours between 4 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Bond markets typically trade between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early closing days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos