Connect with us

Business

Vinci acquires ACS Energy Business Paris Stock Exchange: DG

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Rueil Malmaison, 1 April 2021

VINCI acquires the energy business of ACS

  • A major strategic move to create a global player in energy subcontracting and to develop renewable energy projects
  • Around 45,000 people for an additional turnover of more than 6 billion, mainly in Spain and Latin America, with EBIT1 6 +% margin
  • A strong geographic and business fit with VINCI’s activities
  • An identified potential of c. 15 GW of renewable energy projects (mainly in solar PV and onshore wind)
  • Enterprise value of 4.2 billion, leading to a closing purchase price of c. 4.9 billion2, to be paid entirely in cash
  • Additional conditional payments of up to $ 0.6 billion over time, subject to completion of pre-determined construction loan milestones3 renewable energies GW
  • VINCI and ACS will negotiate a 51% -49% partnership agreement for the acquisition of mature renewable assets, to be developed, built and connected to the grid by the acquired company in the future

Today, VINCI announces the signing of an agreement to acquire the energy business of ACS (the Company).

The scope of the acquisition consists of:

  • most of ACS’s industrial service subcontracting activities. With a workforce of around 45,000 employees in c. In 50 countries, it offers a wide range of support services covering the network, specialized installations, control systems as well as an integrated offer to carry out EPC projects, mainly for the energy sector. It is a global power with a presence in Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Peru and Chile. Over the past 3 years, its average turnover was over 6 billion with an EBIT margin of 6 +% on average;
  • eight new dealerships4 projects under development and / or construction, mainly in the field of electrical transmission;
  • ACS Renewable Energy Development Platform. This platform has long recognized experience in the development of renewable energy concession projects, with 4.4 GW in particular developed over the past three years. VINCI and the Company have identified new opportunities in the short and medium term, of around 15 GW, mainly in solar PV and onshore wind power, as well as around 8 GW of future offshore wind projects.

The operation is part of VINCI’s strategy of building a global player in energy contracting, developing a platform for renewable energy projects, expanding the portfolio of concessions and extending its average maturity:

  • The Company has activities and a geographical presence that complement VINCI. He has a long experience in complex EPC energy projects, with a long-standing presence in Spain and Latin America;
  • VINCI’s contract / concession / O&M business model, combined with the Companys project development platform, should enable VINCI to become a major player in the field of renewable energies;
  • The strength of VINCI’s balance sheet will give the company additional financial flexibility to develop, build and manage renewable assets;
  • The Company will strengthen VINCI’s contribution to the climate transition.

The transaction price is based on an enterprise value of 4.2 billion. This leads to an estimated purchase price at the close of c. 4.9 billion, assuming closing at the end of 2021 and after taking into account approximately 0.7 billion net cash, working capital and other adjustments. In addition, ACS would receive additional payments of $ 40 million for each GW construction loan developed by the Company over a period of up to 8.5 years after closing, up to 15 GW, or a maximum cumulative conditional payment in the time of 600 million.

The acquisition will be financed by available cash and VINCI credit lines. It will not have a significant impact on the strength of VINCI’s balance sheet. Growth in earnings per share is expected to be medium to high single digit, starting in the first year after closing.

In addition, VINCI and ACS also intend to build a partnership by creating a joint venture, with the right to acquire mature renewable assets at market conditions, that is to say fully developed, built and grid-connected by the company in the future. This JV5 would be 51% owned and fully consolidated by VINCI.

The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including merger control, and is expected to close towards the end of 2021.

Xavier Huillard, Chairman and CEO of VINCI, commented: This acquisition is a unique opportunity for VINCI to create a global player in project management and to develop renewable energy projects, perfectly suited to its strategy. The Group is delighted to welcome an outstanding management team and a qualified workforce of around 45,000 people. Synergies derived from complementary geographies, technical expertise and an integrated business model will be an important asset in winning new projects and seizing new renewable energy opportunities. We will capitalize on the proven track record of ACS IS to strengthen VINCI’s contribution to climate transition and jointly pursue our environmental ambition.

The Group will comment on this strategic transaction today at 2:00 p.m. CET, during a conference call dedicated to financial analysts and investors (see connection details below). Prior to this call, the presentation will be available on our website (Investors / Financial Information / Presentations).

Conference call: April 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. CET
To participate, please dial one of the following numbers
French number: +33 (0) 1 72 72 74 03 PIN: 83208457 #
English number: +44 20 7194 3759 PIN: 83208457 #
US number: +1 (646) 722-4916 PIN: 83208457 #

Playback number (available within two hours):
To participate, please dial one of the following numbers
French number: +33 (0) 1 70 71 01 60 PIN: 425004665 #
English number: +44 20 3364 5147 PIN: 425004665 #
US number: +1 (646) 722-4969 PIN: 425004665 #

1 EBIT: operating income from ordinary activities

2 In the event of closure at the end of 2021, after taking into account c. 0.7 billion net items of cash, working capital and other adjustments

3 Developed, fully funded and all required permits and licenses obtained (i.e. Before construction phase)

4 Comprising 5 transmission lines, 1 irrigation plant, 1 open cycle power plant and 1 offshore wind farm

5 In the absence of a definitive agreement on the creation of the joint venture, ACS will have the right to acquire 49% of the mature assets developed and built by the Company within the same valuation framework.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI press service
Phone: +33 (0) 1 47 16 31 82
[email protected]

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and construction, employing more than 217,000 people in around 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in overall performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally friendly, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we believe reaching and engaging with all of our stakeholders is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on this approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.

www.vinci.com

  • CPVINCI_ACS IS Signing_20210401_VA

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: