Vinci acquires ACS Energy Business Paris Stock Exchange: DG

Rueil Malmaison, 1 April 2021

VINCI acquires the energy business of ACS

A major strategic move to create a global player in energy subcontracting and to develop renewable energy projects

Around 45,000 people for an additional turnover of more than 6 billion, mainly in Spain and Latin America, with EBIT 1 6 +% margin

A strong geographic and business fit with VINCI’s activities

An identified potential of c. 15 GW of renewable energy projects (mainly in solar PV and onshore wind)

Enterprise value of 4.2 billion, leading to a closing purchase price of c. 4.9 billion 2 , to be paid entirely in cash

Additional conditional payments of up to $ 0.6 billion over time, subject to completion of pre-determined construction loan milestones 3 renewable energies GW

VINCI and ACS will negotiate a 51% -49% partnership agreement for the acquisition of mature renewable assets, to be developed, built and connected to the grid by the acquired company in the future

Today, VINCI announces the signing of an agreement to acquire the energy business of ACS (the Company).

The scope of the acquisition consists of:

most of ACS’s industrial service subcontracting activities. With a workforce of around 45,000 employees in c. In 50 countries, it offers a wide range of support services covering the network, specialized installations, control systems as well as an integrated offer to carry out EPC projects, mainly for the energy sector. It is a global power with a presence in Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Peru and Chile. Over the past 3 years, its average turnover was over 6 billion with an EBIT margin of 6 +% on average;

eight new dealerships 4 projects under development and / or construction, mainly in the field of electrical transmission;

projects under development and / or construction, mainly in the field of electrical transmission; ACS Renewable Energy Development Platform. This platform has long recognized experience in the development of renewable energy concession projects, with 4.4 GW in particular developed over the past three years. VINCI and the Company have identified new opportunities in the short and medium term, of around 15 GW, mainly in solar PV and onshore wind power, as well as around 8 GW of future offshore wind projects.

The operation is part of VINCI’s strategy of building a global player in energy contracting, developing a platform for renewable energy projects, expanding the portfolio of concessions and extending its average maturity:

The Company has activities and a geographical presence that complement VINCI. He has a long experience in complex EPC energy projects, with a long-standing presence in Spain and Latin America;

VINCI’s contract / concession / O&M business model, combined with the Companys project development platform, should enable VINCI to become a major player in the field of renewable energies;

The strength of VINCI’s balance sheet will give the company additional financial flexibility to develop, build and manage renewable assets;

The Company will strengthen VINCI’s contribution to the climate transition.

The transaction price is based on an enterprise value of 4.2 billion. This leads to an estimated purchase price at the close of c. 4.9 billion, assuming closing at the end of 2021 and after taking into account approximately 0.7 billion net cash, working capital and other adjustments. In addition, ACS would receive additional payments of $ 40 million for each GW construction loan developed by the Company over a period of up to 8.5 years after closing, up to 15 GW, or a maximum cumulative conditional payment in the time of 600 million.

The acquisition will be financed by available cash and VINCI credit lines. It will not have a significant impact on the strength of VINCI’s balance sheet. Growth in earnings per share is expected to be medium to high single digit, starting in the first year after closing.

In addition, VINCI and ACS also intend to build a partnership by creating a joint venture, with the right to acquire mature renewable assets at market conditions, that is to say fully developed, built and grid-connected by the company in the future. This JV5 would be 51% owned and fully consolidated by VINCI.

The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including merger control, and is expected to close towards the end of 2021.

Xavier Huillard, Chairman and CEO of VINCI, commented: This acquisition is a unique opportunity for VINCI to create a global player in project management and to develop renewable energy projects, perfectly suited to its strategy. The Group is delighted to welcome an outstanding management team and a qualified workforce of around 45,000 people. Synergies derived from complementary geographies, technical expertise and an integrated business model will be an important asset in winning new projects and seizing new renewable energy opportunities. We will capitalize on the proven track record of ACS IS to strengthen VINCI’s contribution to climate transition and jointly pursue our environmental ambition.

The Group will comment on this strategic transaction today at 2:00 p.m. CET, during a conference call dedicated to financial analysts and investors (see connection details below). Prior to this call, the presentation will be available on our website (Investors / Financial Information / Presentations).

1 EBIT: operating income from ordinary activities

2 In the event of closure at the end of 2021, after taking into account c. 0.7 billion net items of cash, working capital and other adjustments

3 Developed, fully funded and all required permits and licenses obtained (i.e. Before construction phase)

4 Comprising 5 transmission lines, 1 irrigation plant, 1 open cycle power plant and 1 offshore wind farm

5 In the absence of a definitive agreement on the creation of the joint venture, ACS will have the right to acquire 49% of the mature assets developed and built by the Company within the same valuation framework.

