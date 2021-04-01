Arco Vara Tallinn Fellowship Annual Report 2020: ARC1T

REVIEW OF THE CEOS GROUP

In early 2020, due to the constraints of COVID-19, price fluctuations and rapid market adjustment were also expected in the real estate sector, but this did not happen for new developments. Arco Vara and our partners reacted quickly to limit the spread of the virus, which ensured the completion of the sites on time and the achievement of the set sales targets.

Improving the conditions of development loans can be seen as an important development, which is important for the successful implementation of Estonian development projects also in 2021 and 2022. In Bulgaria, the main keyword is obtaining ‘a user license for Iztok Parkside, where most of the sales took place in the first quarter of 2021.

On the Estonian side of development activities, Arco Vara has gained a reputation as a reliable developer, as evidenced by the success of the Kodulahe and Kodukalda projects. Today, the Kodulahe Phase 3 building has been sold and approximately 70% of the Phase 4 and Phase 5 buildings have been pre-sold. There are 4 unsold apartments in the Tartu Kodukalda project, but the interest in the development is constant, which gives the certainty of making final sales in the second quarter.

In addition to the finalized projects and the projects to be carried out, we have started to design the 6th stage of Kodulahe at the end of 2020, the public sale of which will start 3 months earlier than planned – in the third quarter of 2021.

The Bulgarian development activity has obtained the long-awaited authorization for the use of Iztok Parkside, which is expected to be sold in the second quarter of 2021. At present, 66 of the 67 apartments have been sold there as part of the project. of development.

Madrid commercial real estate site BLVD recorded an occupancy rate of around 95% in 2020, which is a success for the team there, given the situation last year. Due to the multiple uses of the building and the restrictions that favored it, tenants were able to continue their activities for most of the year, which ensured a lower than expected drop in sales revenues.

Based on the 2020 results, and highlighting the 2.5-fold increase in return on equity and an almost 2-fold increase in net profit margin, we are on track to increase development volumes over the next three years. This is also supported by the contracts concluded at the beginning of 2021 for the development of the registered buildings of Paldiski road 124b and Soodi 6 street.

In 2021, the main tasks are the successful start of the 6th stage of Kodulahe and the start of the design of new development projects in Estonia and Bulgaria.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

In 2020, the Group’s turnover was 14,056 thousand euros, or 7% more than the turnover of 13,109 thousand euros in 2019.

In 2020, the Group’s operating income (= EBIT) was 1,449 thousand euros and net income was 1,012 thousand euros. In 2019, the Group achieved operating income of 950 thousand euros and net income of 388 thousand euros.

In 2020, 81 apartments and land in Latvia were sold in the Group’s development projects (in 2019: 82 apartments).

In 2020, the Group’s indebtedness (net borrowings) decreased by 2,951 euros to reach 8,499 thousand euros as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the weighted average annual interest rate on interest-bearing liabilities was establishes at 4.8%, which is 0.6% more than on December 31, 2019.

OPERATING REPORT

The Group’s revenue amounted to € 14,056,000 in 2020 (in 2019: € ​​13,109,000), including revenue from the sale of buildings in the Group’s own development projects. Group for an amount of 13,129 thousand euros (in 2019: 12,152 thousand euros).

Most of the other income consists of rental income from commercial premises and offices in the Madrid Blvd building in Sofia, amounting to 614 thousand euros in 2020 (in 2019: 696 thousand euros). In 2020, Covid-19 brought about changes in the economic situation of tenants. Several tenants were replaced during 2020, but in a more favorable direction for Arco Vara. At the end of 2020, 95% of shops and offices were rented.

In phase II of the Kodulahe district, which was completed and mainly sold in 2019, the commercial space remains unsold the last apartment was sold in Q2 2020. In 2020, the Lahepea 9 house received a use permit.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, construction work was completed on phase III of the Kodulahe district, where a building with 50 apartments was completed in Soodi 4 Merimetsa. As of the publication date of the annual report, all apartments have been sold and the house has a use permit.

At the end of 2020, the joint construction of stages IV and V of Kodulahe began. Two residential buildings with 36 apartments in Pagi 3 and Pagi 5 in Merimetsa are under construction. The apartment buildings will be ready for final sale in about a year and a half. As of the publication date of the annual report, 38 apartments out of a total of 72 have been pre-sold and 18 reserved pending a notary.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, final sales of land on Oa Street in Tartu started, where 4 small apartment buildings were built under the Kodukalda project name. At the time of publication of the interim report, 26 of the 30 apartments have been sold.

In the Iztok Parkside project in Sofia, the majority of final apartment sales started in December 2020, after receiving a use permit. At the date of publication of the annual report, the pre-sale contract for 1 apartment has not been concluded. The Iztok project consists of three apartment buildings with a total of 67 apartments. The apartments having been handed over a year later than promised due to bureaucratic obstacles, 2 clients want compensation for a total amount of 40,000 euros. As these apartment owners want compensation for pain and suffering, but not to abandon the apartments, the obligation to pay compensation is unrealistic and no reserve has been made for this.

In the Lozen project near Sofia in Bulgaria, design work has been completed. As the development was intended as a first-class product, it was decided to temporarily freeze the project and wait for the market to recover from Covid-19. Under favorable market conditions, construction could start in the third quarter of 2021, divided into smaller sub-stages. The project provides for the construction of 179 housing units (apartments and houses), commercial spaces and a kindergarten. The planned minimum construction period is 2 years.

In the third quarter of 2020, 1 land with no book value was sold in Latvia for 40 thousand euros. As of December 31, 2020, 4 residential plots of Marsili remained unsold in Latvia.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In thousands of euros 2020 2019 Income from the sale of own real estate 13,129 12,152 Income from the provision of services 927 957 Total income 14,056 13 109 Cost of sales -11,313 -11,295 Gross profit 2,743 1,814 Other income ten 137 Marketing and distribution costs -89 -96 Administrative expenses -922 -777 Other expenses -273 -121 Loss on revaluation of investment properties -20 -7 Operating profit 1,449 950 Financial income and costs -437 -562 Net profit for the period 1,012 388 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,012 388 Earnings per share (in euros) – basic 0.11 0.04 – diluted 0.11 0.04



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



In thousands of euros December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents 2,200 870 Receivables and down payments 1,344 544 Inventories 14 960 15,807 Total current assets 18,504 17 221 Receivables and down payments 5 0 Investment property 9 564 11,051 Tangible fixed assets 22 265 Intangible assets 136 217 Total non-current assets 9 727 11 533 TOTAL ASSETS 28 231 28,754 Loans and borrowing 3 482 6,416 Debt and deferred income 3 308 3 135 Total current liabilities 6,790 9 551 Loans and borrowing 7,217 5,904 Total non-current liabilities 7,217 5,904 TOTAL RESPONSIBILITIES 14,007 15 455 Share the capital 6 299 6 299 Unregistered share capital 273 0 Premium sharing 2 285 2 285 Statutory capital reserve 2,011 2,011 Other reserves 0 245 Retained earnings 3 356 2 459 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent company 14,224 13 299 TOTAL EQUITY 14,224 13 299 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 28 231 28,754

Tiina Malm

CFO

Arco Vara AS

Telephone: +372 614 4630

www.arcovara.com