California rooftop solar program faces equity issues

SACRAMENTO A pandemic-era response to California’s yawning wealth gap targets the state’s pioneering climate policies. Last objective: incentives for solar panels on the roofs.

The generous rewards paid to those who can afford to put them on their rooftops amount to grants to the wealthy, utilities and other program critics claim.

It’s the final line of fracture in a clash over whether too many Californians are being left behind by the state’s green push. For years, the state has grappled with similar concerns about electric vehicle discounts given to wealthy Tesla drivers.

This anti-elitism the sentiment took off during a recession that disproportionately affected low-income communities. It also tormented Governor Gavin Newsom, a multimillionaire whose children attended a private school, with most public schools remaining closed. The governor now faces a likely recall election. But some solar energy advocates fear that the resulting policy changes for the incentive program known as “net metering” will move too far, or that they will inspire similar setbacks in d other states making the thorny transition to zero-carbon electricity.

If state regulators reduce the rewards, “it will be very damaging to solar power in California,” Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), one of the industry’s biggest champions, told the Assembly. legislative. “This will send a strong message to the rest of the country that California is not fully committed to a clean energy future.”

Pacific Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison, and San Diego Gas & Electric have used similar fairness arguments for years as they pushed to cut incentives that challenge their business model. Now they are receiving new support from an unlikely source: environmental groups concerned about the unfairness of politics.

As solar power becomes more ubiquitous, they say, low- and middle-income residents must pay a higher share of the costs to maintain utility poles and cables for the benefit of everyone, including homeowners. solar energy. The rewards have fueled the explosive growth of rooftop solar power, but that success has been clouded by concerns that keeping the incentives at current levels is not sustainable.

“Solar is still ‘mommy and apple pie’ here,” said Mike Florio, a former California utility regulator who warned half a decade ago against increasing the cost of the solar program. . “It was never a politically popular position to say [the benefits are] too rich, ”he added, but the disparities caused by the pandemic have changed the math.

Paying rooftop solar panel owners for the excess energy they put back into the grid prompted Californians to equip more than a million homes with solar panels, a goal set 15 years ago when Arnold Schwarzenegger was governor. About one in 10 buildings with electric meters has solar panels, according to California’s three largest utilities.

Customer-owned solar power is still a key part of the state’s ambitious climate program: Energy agencies projected in March that California must more than triple its rooftop solar capacity by 2045 to help remove carbon emissions from the electricity supply.

But the state’s net metering policy has long been hampered by claims that the payments were too generous, forcing utilities to raise their tariffs to make up for lost revenue. And as solar homeowners install batteries to store their extra electricity, further reducing their monthly bills, the remaining customers must absorb those service costs.

Also contributing to tariff increases: expenses associated with modernizing the century-old network so that it does not start climate-exacerbated forest fires, which last year burned a record 4.2 million d acres in California and killed 33 people.

Net counting “should be eliminated altogether,” said Sen. Steve Bradford (D-Gardena), who worked for the Southern California Edison public service and chairs the California Legislative Black Caucus. “It was an incentive for the early adopters of solar energy, and now we have a program that is approaching 20 years. I think it has proven its personal worth, and now it’s time to get rid of it. “

Many consumer advocates, environmentalists and even solar groups now agree that the benefits should be reduced over time. California’s electricity rates are among the highest in the country, and the state, for all its wealth, has millions of people living in poverty. Almost a third of its households pay a reduced rate for low-income residents.

“California has climate goals, but the question is how to achieve them profitably and fairly,” said Mohit Chhabra, senior scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council. “The challenge is how to do this while continuing to grow solar power on rooftops, because it has its place.”

State regulators studying the program have indicated they are open to changes. A first decision could be made as early as October.

“We need to be aware of the disparity between who participates and who does not,” California Public Services Commissioner Martha Guzman Aceves, who heads the agency’s incentive review, told POLITICO last fall.

Meanwhile, battle lines are being drawn over how much of the payments to cut and whether regulators should go further by allowing utilities to charge monthly fees to owners of solar power. Utilities and solar groups have already hired the best public relations firms to mobilize public support through opposing campaigns.

The utilities’ joint proposal to not only reduce incentives but charge up to $ 55 per monthly energy bill for a mid-size rooftop solar system hit the stock market in the mid- March. Shares of San Francisco-headquartered Sunrun, a manufacturer of residential solar panels and battery packs, fell nearly 9% the day after the utilities announcement, and SunPower, a competitor, based in San Jose, fell 8%.

Utilities want solar owners to be compensated based on when their excess energy is sent to the grid and are encouraging solar owners who install battery packs to export energy during periods high demand. But Californians might find it difficult to do so given power outages caused by heat and wildfires that can leave residents in the dark for days on end.

Solar supporters say the utility’s proposals would hurt industry and threaten the state’s climate goals, just as California seeks to wean its transportation and construction sectors off fossil fuels.

“It is unfortunate that the idea of ​​fairness is being thrown by utilities to mean that everyone should pay a fair share to line their pockets with money, as opposed to what is best for the company. State and consumers, which gives priority to local distributed energy “. said Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director of the California Solar and Storage Association.

“If I grew carrots in my garden and ate them, then I had a few extras and threw them over the fence to share with my neighbor and as a result my neighbor and I bought fewer carrots. at Safeway, is it a cost change? she asked. Safeway has fewer carrots to sell, and that doesn’t mean everyone carries that burden. “

Groups advocating for low-income communities of color located near factories, oil wells and other industrial sites are torn between the desire to increase access to renewable energy and the resulting jobs for solar installers. and limit the benefits for the rich. The People Power non-profit solar cooperative worked with the Sierra Club, Vote Solar and GRID Alternatives on a proposal to preserve existing incentives for low-income residents while reducing rewards for other solar customers.

“We have to find how to fit” into the debate, said Crystal Huang, co-founder and CEO of the cooperative. “Solar energy should be more than saving bills or decarbonising. It should look at the tools of wealth creation, for communities to come together.… This is what we call energy democracy.

Debra Kahn contributed to this report.